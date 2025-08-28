Tech firms see UK as most attractive market to grow - but for how long?
Tech firms prefer the UK over Europe, APAC and the US
- Three in five firms would pick UK over Europe, APAC and US for tech investments, Barclays report finds
- Tech companies saw cash flows and savings rise, overdrafts reduce
- Further government support is needed for long-term support
New research from Barclays has claimed tech firms are increasingly seeing the UK as an attractive place to invest, with 62% of tech leaders favoring the UK over Europe and nearly as many favoring the UK over APAC (61%) and the US (60%).
A strong customer base, skilled workers with a diverse talent pool and fast consumer adoption of tech were cited as key influencers behind the UK’s potential success.
Three in four also noted the UK’s economic climate supports growth (76%) and that its political landscape will help over the next three years (75%).
Tech firms are investing in the UK
Half of the 500 UK-based technology leaders surveyed said they now plan to increase AI investments by 20% over the next 12 months with almost all of them (95%) reporting increasing client demand for AI products and services.
Thanks to the healthy landscape in the UK, 70% of the tech firms surveyed plan to increase capex by an average of 8.9% this year.
Separate Barclays data found that tech business cash flows rose by 1.7% between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025, and the tech sector had the higher increase in savings account balances, up 21.5%. Overdraft usage also fell 26.2% despite borrowing remaining relatively flat, suggesting increased financial health.
“There’s a clear sense that the UK is holding its own on the global tech stage, with founders and leaders increasingly seeing the UK as one of the best places in the world to grow and scale,” Head of Technology, Media & Telecoms & Innovation Banking Helena Sans commented.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Looking ahead, 72% agree that government backing is essential to long-term growth. This includes specialized funding programs (44%), support to attract international investors (37%), enhanced tax incentives for equity investments (36%) and startup and SME grants (36%).
You might also like
- We’ve listed the best AI tools and best AI writers
- The best online collaboration tools can help make you more efficient
- UK firms are investing heavily in new tech - but will it make any difference?
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.