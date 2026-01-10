GMKtec launches EVO-T2 mini PC with Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor

EVO-T2 offers expanded memory, fast storage and network options for AI users

Intel CEO endorses EVO-T2 at CES 2026 with public visit and signed prototype

GMKtec has announced the EVO-T2, a new mini PC built around Intel’s Core Ultra X9 388H consumer mobile processor, produced on the 18A process.

Launched at CES 2026, the device promises peak AI throughput at 180TOPS, which is around 50 percent higher than offered by systems running AMD’s rival Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan visited the GMKtec booth during the show and tested the EVO-T2 in person. Afterward, he signed the prototype, marking a rare public endorsement from Intel’s top executive.

(Image credit: GMKtec)

From laboratory to desktop

“As the world’s first flagship consumer device to bring Intel’s 18A process from the laboratory to the desktop, the GMKtec EVO-T2 represents a critical step in making high performance AI computing accessible at the desktop level. It sets a new benchmark for compact, high-efficiency system design,” Tan said.

Intel’s processor is based on the chipmaker's Panther Lake architecture and combines RibbonFET gate all around transistors with backside power delivery.

Single thread performance is more than 10 percent greater compared to the prior generation, while power consumption is over 40 percent lower.

Graphics output sees a roughly 50 percent improvement over Lunar Lake platforms.

Jim Johnson, SVP and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group said, “With the Series 3 processors, we focused on improving energy efficiency, enhancing CPU performance, and integrating industry-leading GPUs. This delivers outstanding local AI capabilities alongside reliable x86 application compatibility - forming a solid foundation for the next generation of AI PC experiences.”

The EVO-T2’s compact steel and aluminum enclosure measures roughly the size of a thick paperback book, making it easy to fit on a crowded desk.

It keeps GMKtec’s signature square design, and vents on all sides to channel heat away during sustained workloads.

Power scales up to 80W, with 45W set as the balanced default. GMKtec says fans stay quiet under moderate use but will spin up noticeably during heavy model training or inference runs.

The EVO-T2 supports up to 128GB LPDDR5x memory, and up to 16TB of SSD storage via two M.2 slots, one PCIe 5.0 one PCIe 4.0. It can drive four 4K screens, so it will be useful for creative workflows as well as AI work.

Connectivity includes 2.5G and 10G Ethernet, a full USB4 port with 40Gbps transfers, and a dedicated OCuLink port for external GPU expansion.

The EVO-T2 mini PC is planned for release in Q1 2026, with pricing and global availability unknown for now.

