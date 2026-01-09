Cost of Bank of England's Oracle migration set to triple
Oracle migration is proving costlier than initially thought
- Bank of England announces yet another budget increase for its Oracle migration
- It now stands at £21.5 million, up from the £7 million initially advertised
- Oracle is proving to be a big hit with high-profile UK customers
The Bank of England is expected to triple the spend involved with its cloud migration, from £7 million to £21.5 million, per a recent procurement notice.
Changing from a two-phase to a multi-phase rollout, additional migrations to Oracle Accounting Hub and Oracle Cloud Payroll, and additional work that wasn't in the original scope, have all been blamed for the rising costs.
However, the Bank of England remains committed to Oracle because switching supplier would not only incur significant costs, but it would also present interoperability problems and other technical issues.
Bank of England set to triple Oracle spend
Because the contract was amended under Regulation 72(1)(b) of Public Contracts Regulations 2015, the Bank of England was permitted to request additional services from the same supplier within certain pricing limitations.
The Bank of England isn't Oracle's only major UK customer – the Home Office recently awarded the company a £53.5 million contract to deliver SaaS services. Oracle also has its own dedicated UK Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure to meet compliance and data residency needs, so the company is well-poised to take on high-class UK contracts.
Version 1 Solutions Ltd, the company behind the migration process, has previously been awarded Oracle's EMEA Partner Award.
It's not the first time that the Bank of England has increased its migration spend. After initially advertising a £7 million contract, Version 1 was awarded an £8.7 million deal. It was later nearly doubled to £13.8 million.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
When this happened in February 2025, a spokesperson told The Register "The Bank is implementing Oracle Cloud to consolidate several different systems which will help the Bank fulfill its mission. We aim to achieve value for money in all our procurement."
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.