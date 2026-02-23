DHS awarded Palantir up to one billion dollars to deploy AI tools

Gotham and Foundry platforms to provide large-scale operational data integration capabilities

AI tools will support case management, threat identification, and logistics coordination

The US Department of Homeland Security has entered into a five-year agreement with Palantir Technologies valued at up to $1 billion aimed at expanding the department’s use of advanced AI tools and data analytics platforms across multiple agencies.

This blanket purchasing agreement allows individual DHS components to acquire Palantir platforms without initiating separate competitive contracts, establishing pre-approved pricing and terms that will be executed through task orders distributed over the five-year period.

All DHS agencies will gain faster access to Palantir services, including the Gotham and Foundry platforms, which serve as the technical backbone for large-scale operational data integration and analysis.

Expanding DHS access to Palantir platforms

Palantir’s platforms are expected to support a wide range of operational functions, including investigative case management, threat identification, logistics coordination, and emergency response planning.

Machine learning models and rules-based analytics embedded in these systems can process data from enforcement databases, biometric systems, financial records, travel history, and other sources to generate risk assessments, link analyses, and operational dashboards.

This integration aims to streamline decision-making processes, unify previously fragmented datasets, and improve situational awareness across multiple DHS missions.

The department is already using AI across hundreds of applications, ranging from fraud detection to document processing and anomaly identification.

The new agreement consolidates software procurement and signals DHS’s intention to accelerate AI integration into frontline operations - by standardizing platforms like Gotham and Foundry, the department can reduce redundancy, simplify workflow management, and increase operational efficiency.

Gotham allows agencies to analyze and visualize both structured and unstructured data, while Foundry provides data integration and modeling capabilities that enable mission-specific applications to be built on top of a shared data layer.

For Palantir, the agreement further solidifies its role as a long-term federal technology supplier.

Government contracts currently represent roughly 55% of Palantir’s revenue, and this contract will likely increase that share.

“If you are interested in helping shape and deliver the next chapter of Palantir’s work across DHS, please reach out,” a Palantir executive told employees.

The partnership also continues Palantir’s involvement in immigration and border-related systems, an area that has previously drawn public and policy attention.

