The US Army will use Salesforce for future productivity and agentic AI goals

The Pentagon is on a roll with tech deals as part of a new software modernization push

'Hire to retire' support will include a platform for recruitment, training, benefits and veteran transition

The US Army has signed an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth $5.6 billion with Salesforce to modernize military operations with new collaboration and AI tools, citing three key goals: scaling innovation, reducing costs and increasing mission readiness.

Salesforce's software is hoped to replace outdated legacy tools used by the Pentagon with cloud-based, efficiency-boosting upgrades.

The deal is actually part of a much bigger modernization push – the Pentagon has already formed other alliances with OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's focus on software.

Salesforce has gained a major contract with the US Army

Salesforce has apparently been gearing up for this moment for months, having launched its national security unit (Missionforce) in 2025 and a DoD-compliant version of Slack in December 2025.

Salesforce highlighted four key benefits that the deal will unlock for the Department of War, with the first being 'hire to retire' support, giving the Army a platform that incorporates recruitment, training, deployment, benefits and veteran transition while removing the silos that are currently plaguing the department.

The company also promises to improve access to real-time data for quicker decision-making, more streamlined operations for boosted efficiency and readiness for agentic AI via unified data and connected systems.

It's not the first time the Army has partnered with Salesforce, as Missionforce and Government Cloud CEO Kendall Collins explained: "This new contract, which builds on more than a decade-long relationship between Salesforce and the U.S. Armed Forces, will operationalize Missionforce across the Army and DOW, delivering trusted data and seamless interoperability, and supporting the DOW’s transformation into an agentic enterprise."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This move will establish faster time-to-value, greater ROI and better mission outcomes across the DOW," Program Vice President Alan Webber added.

The terms stipulate that the contract is broken down into two five-year periods, the second being optional, with a maximum but non-guaranteed $5.6 billion ceiling.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.