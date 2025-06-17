OpenAI just signed a huge deal with the US government - and it could change the future of AI as we know it
OpenAI is making more AI for the US government
- OpenAI is moving its government AI models under a new umbrella
- OpenAI for Government will provide AI at the federal, state, and local level
- The AI developer has already signed a pioneering deal with the DoD
OpenAI is consolidating its US government AI tools, such as ChatGPT Gov, under a single umbrella - OpenAI for Government.
OpenAI, alongside the likes of Anthropic and Meta, has partnered multiple times with the US government to develop new AI tools specialised for government workloads.
The new initiative will provide federal, state, and local governments with access to OpenAI’s most secure and compliant models, models specialized for national security, insight into upcoming models and tools, and support.
More AI models for government
Kicking off the new project, OpenAI has signed a $200 million with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).
The project will focus on improving administrative work such as service member healthcare access, to boosting cyber defenses and data acquisition.
“Across these efforts, we’re aiming to improve both the day-to-day experience of public service and to help government employees feel more empowered, more efficient, and more supported in their critical missions,” OpenAI said.
“We are already seeing how OpenAI can help public servants at the state level spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on high-impact work,” the announcement continued, with Open AI referencing the effectiveness of ChatGPT use for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which saved employees around 105 minutes per day.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
OpenAI is also deploying AI models at Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Sandia National Labs to improve scientific research, innovation, and national security.
“We are just getting started, and we look forward to helping U.S. government leaders harness AI to better serve the public. We are committed to working in close partnership with agencies, advancing their missions with powerful tools that are safe, and secure,” the company added.
You might also like
- These are the best AI tools and best AI writers
- Take a look at our pick for the best business password managers
- More US government departments ban controversial AI model DeepSeek
Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.