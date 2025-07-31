The next Monster Hunter game gets an official Nintendo Direct announcement and it's releasing next year for PC and consoles
"The next evolution of the turn-based, story-rich RPG series" arrives in 2026
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection has been announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase
- The third game in the series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam
- The game has a 2026 release window
Capcom has announced the next game in its Monster Hunter Stories turn-based series, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.
Revealed during the July 31 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Monster Hunter Stories 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam in 2026.
Capcom is calling the game "the next evolution of the turn-based, story-rich RPG series," and we got a first story trailer with an art style reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, teasing an open world, a new cast of characters, and Rathalos.
"Twin Rathalos, born in a twist of fate, ignite the long dormant flames of war between two fractured nations: Azuria and Vermeil," the trailer description reads.
"You are the heir to the kingdom of Azuria, and the sole Rathalos Rider in the kingdom. On the brink of war and amidst strange phenomena threatening the world, a life changing event propels you beyond the Meridian, and on an unforgettable journey in search of the truth."
Twisted Reflection follows the second game in the series, Wings of Ruin, which was released in 2021.
It will also be the first Monster Hunter Stories title to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 since the console's release, and although the details haven't been confirmed, 60FPS is a possibility on the Switch 2 version.
There's no release date just yet, but the official website is now live.
