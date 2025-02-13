Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap - all confirmed DLC so far

The first information about the Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap has been revealed. Post-launch, players can expect regular updates, with two small DLCs having already been announced. Looking at previous games, we can expect new monsters and Event Quests moving forward, spaced out throughout the year.

Monster Hunter Wilds is another step forward for the long-running co-op action franchise. For one, its huge open world is more seamless, and more alive than ever before, with distinct seasons that promise to mix up hunts in interesting ways. If the Monster Hunter Wilds beta is anything to go on, we could see the game land on our list of best multiplayer PC games by the end of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Wilds' roadmap and upcoming DLC updates. We'll detail what's been announced in terms of post-launch support, and as we move through the year, we'll also take a look at the schedule moving forward. It's clear that Capcom intends to support the game for a while, so stay tuned for regular updates to this page.

Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds currently has two post-launch title update DLCs planned. You can find these listed below, with some details on each.

Free Title Update 1 - Spring 2025 (Mizutsune, Event Quests, Additional Updates)

Spring 2025 (Mizutsune, Event Quests, Additional Updates) Free Title Update 2 - Summer 2025 (New Monster, Event Quests)

Monster Hunter Wilds Free DLC 1

(Image credit: Capcom)

First up, we have the Free Update Title 1 DLC. This is the one we know most about, as it's already been revealed that Mizutsune will be the main monster added. For those that don't know, Mizutsune is a kind of bubble dragon, that moves around like a dancer, elegantly weaving through the air. It's seriously formidable, secreting bubbles that will give you Bubbleblight, increasing your evasiveness, before making it difficult to move around without slipping. In Monster Hunter Rise, you needed to ensure you were stocked up on Cleansers, to combat this ailment.

Of course, Mizutsune could be retooled for Monster Hunter Wilds, so we will need to wait and see just how it looks before planning out how to take it down.

Alongside Mizutsune, there will be some new Event Quests to take on. These are available at the Mission Board and generally involve slaying groups of monsters, to earn new rewards. Again, we'll have to wait for the specifics, and for more explanation as to what "additional updates" means. Free Title Update 1 will be added sometime in Spring 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds Free DLC 2

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Capcom has also revealed Free Title Update 2, which, for now at least, has yet to be fully detailed. We know that it'll add a new monster, as well as new Event Quests. We also know that it'll arrive sometime in Summer 2025.

We'll have to wait and see which monster is added, though we're hoping for Rajang.