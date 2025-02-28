Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X

The best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for PS5 and Xbox could make a world of difference considering the game can be a bit of a mixed bag in terms of visual consistency.

On most platforms, players will need to choose between three main modes, before further tweaks can be made to clean things up. I've now played close to 50 hours of Monster Hunter Wilds, experimenting with a whole host of settings to improve the graphics.

Monster Hunter Wilds is another step forward for the long-running co-op action franchise. This time around, there's a seamless open world to explore, filled with monsters great and small, and plenty of valuable resources to loot. You can read my full Monster Hunter Wilds review to find out why I've placed the game on our best multiplayer PC games list.

Here are the best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S. I'll cover whether to choose the prioritize Resolution or Framerate modes or if it's worth selecting the Balanced Mode. Then, you'll find some specific settings that can be tweaked to clean up the muddy image that can be found on certain platforms by default. Let's get started.

Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for PS5

(Image credit: Capcom)

On PS5, you'll have the choice between three main graphics modes in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can see the key info on each in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance settings Output resolutions Rendering resolutions Ray Tracing Frame Rate Prioritize Resolution 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1728 Disable 30fps Balanced 3840 x 2160 2496 x 1404 Disable 40fps Prioritize Framerate 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Disable 60fps

Monster Hunter Wilds is an action-heavy game, that requires you to make split-second dodges, counters, and attacks. Because of this, 60fps (frames per second) is the way to go, so you'll want to choose the Prioritize Framerate mode here. Unfortunately, this does mean a hefty hit to the resolution, but, in my opinion, it's worth it. In general Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't really have the best performance on the base consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X|S), though there are some tweaks you can make to clean up the image.

Firstly, switch off Motion Blur. Then, go into the HDR settings and turn down the HDR Highlights bar to decrease overall Luminosity. You'll also want to darken the shadows using the slider. This will go a long way in cleaning up the washed-out look that is especially prevalent during the Inclemency seasons.

Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for PS5 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Now onto PS5 Pro, which, in terms of graphics settings at least, is the best place to play Monster Hunter Wilds on console. As before, there are three settings to choose from:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance settings Output resolutions Rendering resolutions Ray Tracing Frame Rate Prioritize Resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Enable 30fps Balanced 3840 x x2160 2496 x 1404 Enable 40fps Prioritize Framerate 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Disable 60fps

If you're playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro, I recommend starting the game in Balanced Mode. This allows for a decent frame rate, and thanks to the Pro's extra power, you'll get to enjoy the game's Ray Tracing features. While this mode is available for non-120Hz displays, you won't be able to cap the frame rate at 40fps. The game does do a good job at hitting it regardless with my 60Hz display, but you won't have access to the full features of Balanced Mode.

If you find that you'd rather have a higher FPS, then you can switch to Prioritize Frame Rate. From here, there are options to cap the frame rate at 60fps or leave it uncapped.

I preferred to keep it capped for more consistent performance, but try uncapped to see if you like it first, especially if you are using a VRR-capable display. It's clear that the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) features of the PS5 Pro are at play here, using machine learning to enhance resolution and clarity. It's something we praised in our full PS5 Pro review.

As with the base PS5 or PS5 Slim, you'll want to turn off Motion Blur, and go into the HDR settings to tweak things like highlights (lower them to 6), and then shadows (darken them to remove washed-out look).

Personally, I went for the Prioritize Frame Rate mode for the vast majority of my playtime with Monster Hunter Wilds. Thanks to PSSR, the game still looked great, even at 1080p, and the frame rate was extremely consistent.

Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Miguel Lagoa)

Finally, let's take a look at the best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance settings Output resolutions Rendering resolutions Ray Tracing Frame Rate Prioritize Resolution 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1728 Disable 30fps Balanced 3840 x 2160 2496 x 1404 Disable 40fps Prioritize Framerate 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Disable 60fps Series S 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Disable 30fps

As you can see, the Xbox Series X is in line with the PS5 settings for Monster Hunter Wilds. As such, I recommend the Prioritize Frame Rate Mode. There's no Ray Tracing to take advantage of here, so you may as well get the game running at a consistent 60fps.

Just like with the PS5, you'll want to turn off Motion Blur on the Xbox Series X and lower the luminosity of the highlights in HDR settings. Darkening the shadows makes things look better as well.

For those with an Xbox Series S, there are no modes to choose from, with the game locked at 1080p and 30fps. Try the visual tweaks mentioned above to clean up the image, however.