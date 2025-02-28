Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X
Here's how to get the most out of Monster Hunter Wilds' dynamic open world on console
The best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for PS5 and Xbox could make a world of difference considering the game can be a bit of a mixed bag in terms of visual consistency.
On most platforms, players will need to choose between three main modes, before further tweaks can be made to clean things up. I've now played close to 50 hours of Monster Hunter Wilds, experimenting with a whole host of settings to improve the graphics.
Monster Hunter Wilds is another step forward for the long-running co-op action franchise. This time around, there's a seamless open world to explore, filled with monsters great and small, and plenty of valuable resources to loot. You can read my full Monster Hunter Wilds review to find out why I've placed the game on our best multiplayer PC games list.
Here are the best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S. I'll cover whether to choose the prioritize Resolution or Framerate modes or if it's worth selecting the Balanced Mode. Then, you'll find some specific settings that can be tweaked to clean up the muddy image that can be found on certain platforms by default. Let's get started.
Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for PS5
On PS5, you'll have the choice between three main graphics modes in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can see the key info on each in the table below:
Performance settings
Output resolutions
Rendering resolutions
Ray Tracing
Frame Rate
Prioritize Resolution
3840 x 2160
3072 x 1728
Disable
30fps
Balanced
3840 x 2160
2496 x 1404
Disable
40fps
Prioritize Framerate
3840 x 2160
1920 x 1080
Disable
60fps
Monster Hunter Wilds is an action-heavy game, that requires you to make split-second dodges, counters, and attacks. Because of this, 60fps (frames per second) is the way to go, so you'll want to choose the Prioritize Framerate mode here. Unfortunately, this does mean a hefty hit to the resolution, but, in my opinion, it's worth it. In general Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't really have the best performance on the base consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X|S), though there are some tweaks you can make to clean up the image.
Firstly, switch off Motion Blur. Then, go into the HDR settings and turn down the HDR Highlights bar to decrease overall Luminosity. You'll also want to darken the shadows using the slider. This will go a long way in cleaning up the washed-out look that is especially prevalent during the Inclemency seasons.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for PS5 Pro
Now onto PS5 Pro, which, in terms of graphics settings at least, is the best place to play Monster Hunter Wilds on console. As before, there are three settings to choose from:
Performance settings
Output resolutions
Rendering resolutions
Ray Tracing
Frame Rate
Prioritize Resolution
3840 x 2160
3840 x 2160
Enable
30fps
Balanced
3840 x x2160
2496 x 1404
Enable
40fps
Prioritize Framerate
3840 x 2160
1920 x 1080
Disable
60fps
If you're playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro, I recommend starting the game in Balanced Mode. This allows for a decent frame rate, and thanks to the Pro's extra power, you'll get to enjoy the game's Ray Tracing features. While this mode is available for non-120Hz displays, you won't be able to cap the frame rate at 40fps. The game does do a good job at hitting it regardless with my 60Hz display, but you won't have access to the full features of Balanced Mode.
If you find that you'd rather have a higher FPS, then you can switch to Prioritize Frame Rate. From here, there are options to cap the frame rate at 60fps or leave it uncapped.
I preferred to keep it capped for more consistent performance, but try uncapped to see if you like it first, especially if you are using a VRR-capable display. It's clear that the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) features of the PS5 Pro are at play here, using machine learning to enhance resolution and clarity. It's something we praised in our full PS5 Pro review.
As with the base PS5 or PS5 Slim, you'll want to turn off Motion Blur, and go into the HDR settings to tweak things like highlights (lower them to 6), and then shadows (darken them to remove washed-out look).
Personally, I went for the Prioritize Frame Rate mode for the vast majority of my playtime with Monster Hunter Wilds. Thanks to PSSR, the game still looked great, even at 1080p, and the frame rate was extremely consistent.
Monster Hunter Wilds best graphics settings for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
Finally, let's take a look at the best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:
Performance settings
Output resolutions
Rendering resolutions
Ray Tracing
Frame Rate
Prioritize Resolution
3840 x 2160
3072 x 1728
Disable
30fps
Balanced
3840 x 2160
2496 x 1404
Disable
40fps
Prioritize Framerate
3840 x 2160
1920 x 1080
Disable
60fps
Series S
1920 x 1080
1920 x 1080
Disable
30fps
As you can see, the Xbox Series X is in line with the PS5 settings for Monster Hunter Wilds. As such, I recommend the Prioritize Frame Rate Mode. There's no Ray Tracing to take advantage of here, so you may as well get the game running at a consistent 60fps.
Just like with the PS5, you'll want to turn off Motion Blur on the Xbox Series X and lower the luminosity of the highlights in HDR settings. Darkening the shadows makes things look better as well.
For those with an Xbox Series S, there are no modes to choose from, with the game locked at 1080p and 30fps. Try the visual tweaks mentioned above to clean up the image, however.
You Might Also Like...
- Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay guide
- PS5 Pro games list
- The best controllers for Monster Hunter Wilds
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I've spent days testing the Thrustmaster T598 force feedback wheel and it's the best entry point into direct drive wheels
Monster Hunter Wilds best controller settings