Here's whether you can squad up cross-platform

A Hunter rides into a lush forest area. Monsters can be seen grazing atop crumbling ruins under a blue sky
(Image credit: Capcom)
Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay? That's the big question on prospective players' minds right now. In the past, the series has had a fair few restrictions on cross-platform play, though this newest entry is set to switch things up in a big way.

Monster Hunter Wilds features a bold new direction for the long-running co-op action series. For one, you'll be able to bring two primary weapons into hunts, allowing for a wider variety of play styles. There's extreme weather to contend with too, which will influence the behavior of each map's local fauna. If the Monster Hunter Wilds beta is anything to go on, we could see the game land on our list of best multiplayer PC games by the end of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay, including whether or not you can switch it on and off, and whether PS5, Xbox, and PC players will be able to matchmake with each other.

Does Monster Hunter Wilds have crossplay?

A group of hunters battle with a giant, furry monster in a desert setting

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds will have crossplay at launch. This is a first for the series, which has imposed certain limitations between platforms before. Now, players on PS5 (there's a PS5 Pro-enhanced version too), PC, and Xbox can squad up with each other with no limitations at all.

Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay FAQ

A hunter and a Palico smile at a roasted piece of monster meat

(Image credit: Capcom)

Is the Monster Hunter Wilds beta crossplay?

The upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds Beta is crossplay between all platforms. Recently, Capcom revealed what to expect from this second open beta period. You'll get a crack at the new flagship monster, and can even set up private lobbies with friends across all platforms.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay between Xbox and PC?

Monster Hunter Wilds is crossplay between Xbox and PC. This is new for the series and will allow more players to squad up than ever. If you'll be playing on PC, you'll want to check the Monster Hunter Wilds requirements.

Can you turn off crossplay in Monster Hunter Wilds?

You can turn off crossplay in Monster Hunter Wilds if you wish. This can be enabled and disabled in the Settings menu. Capcom has yet to release the full version of the game, but this is how things work in the beta, and it's expected that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

