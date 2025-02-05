Monster Hunter Wilds' PS5 Pro enhancements have been detailed and will offer three different graphics modes on the console

Monster Hunter Wilds ' PS5 Pro enhancements have been revealed

The console will offer three different performance modes

Prioritize Framerate will feature 60FPS but won't have ray tracing

Capcom has revealed the PS5 Pro enhancement details for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Following Capcom's Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase yesterday, which offered a brand new look at the upcoming game ahead of the its release, the company has provided the system features for PS5 Pro.

It's confirmed that the console will offer three performance settings, including Prioritize Resolution, Balanced, and Prioritize Framerate. Ray tracing will be enabled for the first two, but disabled for the latter, and each one will output at different frame rates.

Prioritize Resolution will offer 30FPS, Balanced will have 40FPS, while Prioritize Framerate will feature the highest at 60FPS. It's noted, however, that "frame rate may drop in situations of high system load".

Thanks to the PS5 Pro's AI-upscaling technology, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), the visual quality of Monster Hunter Wilds will also be boosted while maintaining performance "for an ultra-smooth image" when playing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Monster Hunter Wilds - PS5 Pro settings: Performance Settings Ray Tracing Output Resolution Rendering Resolution Frame Rate Prioritize Resolution Enable 3840 x 2160 (3072 x 1728) 30FPS Balanced Enable 3840 x 2160 (2496 x 1404) 40FPS Prioritize Framerate Disable 3840 x 2160 (1920 x 1080) 60FPS

Capcom also revealed the details about Monster Hunter Wilds' second open beta test. It's set to begin on February 6 and will run across two weekends ending February 16.

Players who download the open beta client will be able to try out some of the game's features ahead of time, including the Training Area exclusively built for solo play, private lobbies, and online single-player mode, and even take on the flagship monster Arkveld.

Content from the previous open beta test held in November will also be featured, including the character creator, story trial, and a Dogshagma Hunt.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28 for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.