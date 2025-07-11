The PlayStation Portal is simply my favorite gaming and PS5 accessory, pretty much bar none - and I see a lot of hardware in my job.

Cutting to it, the price of the Portal has dropped by £20 - that's a full 10 per cent - to just £179 at Amazon (was £199).

It's not the biggest discount in the wortld, but it is on the Portal since it's a chunky deal, and the Portal has stubbornly held its price since it was launched nearly two years ago. As a result, this is well worth taking note of among the wider Amazon Prime Day deals before they end in a matter of cjust a few hours!

Sadly, yes, this isn't a US saving - which have been even harder to come by. Having said that, if you don't mind going via Amazon Resale, you can get the Portal for as little as $124 at Amazon US right now. That's because the retailer is adding an extra 30% off select items for Prime members.

Last chance! Today's best PS5 PlayStation Portal deal

The PlayStation Portal has very much found its audience and niche since it was revealed, and it's maintained immense levels of popularity given what it can offer folks who have families, share the TV, or game on the go with reliable internet.

Given that its design is based around the DualSense Wireless Controller means it's got superb ergonomics and features by default, and makes for the perfectly designed backlog-breaking accessory if you've got a strong and stable internet connection.

