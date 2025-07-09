My boss won't let me go home until I tell you about the most incredible Prime Day PlayStation deals
These are some prime discounts... hehe
Yep, it's Amazon Prime Day and that means I've been dispatched to the front lines in order to report on the very best deals as they come in. As one of TechRadar's foremost PlayStation experts, I've been hard at work tracking down the PS5 offers that actually worthy of your time and money.
From a dirt cheap DualSense charging stand to a massively discounted Sony headset, plus a few reduced games, there are some great discounts this year in both the US and UK.
If you're not too keen on scrolling the Amazon Prime Day page for hours (like I have been for literally all of today) then read on for a shotgun blast of the very greatest PlayStation deals now.
Amazon Prime Day PlayStation deals in the US
With EA Sports College Football 26 on the horizon, now is a great time to invest in some thumbstick add-ons designed specifically for sports games. This KontrolFreek set is currently at its lowest-ever price with hundreds of five-star reviews.
The Razer Quick Charging Stand is a Prime Day favorite, because it often receives a pretty heavy discount. Right now it can be yours for just under $20, providing a cheap and cheerful way to keep your PS5 controller charged while it's on display.
A new lowest-ever price for the best Warhammer 40,000 game of all time here. Whether you love the universe or just enjoy meaty third-person shooters with great co-op, it comes highly recommended from me.
The critically acclaimed and award winning Split Fiction has also reached a new lowest-ever price. This co-op only game is a blast, and features an innovative 'Friend's Pass' system that lets a buddy join you for free.
This is a lowest-ever price for the Sony Inzone H3 and honestly an incredible deal for a headset from the maker of the PS5 itself. This model is wired, but offers fantastic audio quality and a capable microphone.
Amazon Prime Day PlayStation deals in the UK
You're getting three games for just under £15 here - that's basically £5 per game! This remastered collection features the first three Tomb Raider titles, updated and enhanced for modern consoles.
This incredibly moreish roguelike is a blast. Loosely based on poker, you use build decks of powerful jokers with all kinds of weird and wonderful abilities and stack them together for the biggest effect. This Special Edition version even comes with some cool physical cards, which is prretty cool.
This is a great lowest-ever price for the recently released Fantasian Neo Dimension, a sprawling RPG with an incredible and unique art style based on real-world dioramas.
This is an absolute chonker of a PS5 hard drive, with 5TB of storage. It's also the model that I use on my personal system and I would definitely recommend it if you're after a (relatively) cheap way to store loads and loads of games.
It's not cheap compared to the other items I've listed, but this 2TB SSD from Crucial is worth every penny if you need to expand your PS5's storage. It comes with a built-in heatsink for easy installation, with speeds that are more than enough for the console. Did I mention that it's also never been lower at Amazon?
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
