Prime Day PS5 game and accessory deals.
(Image credit: Sony / Razer / Focus Entertainment / Future)
Yep, it's Amazon Prime Day and that means I've been dispatched to the front lines in order to report on the very best deals as they come in. As one of TechRadar's foremost PlayStation experts, I've been hard at work tracking down the PS5 offers that actually worthy of your time and money.

From a dirt cheap DualSense charging stand to a massively discounted Sony headset, plus a few reduced games, there are some great discounts this year in both the US and UK.

If you're not too keen on scrolling the Amazon Prime Day page for hours (like I have been for literally all of today) then read on for a shotgun blast of the very greatest PlayStation deals now.

Amazon Prime Day PlayStation deals in the US

KontrolFreek Clutch for PlayStation 5
Save $2.55
KontrolFreek Clutch for PlayStation 5: was $16.99 now $14.44 at Amazon

With EA Sports College Football 26 on the horizon, now is a great time to invest in some thumbstick add-ons designed specifically for sports games. This KontrolFreek set is currently at its lowest-ever price with hundreds of five-star reviews.

View Deal
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5
Save $20
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Razer Quick Charging Stand is a Prime Day favorite, because it often receives a pretty heavy discount. Right now it can be yours for just under $20, providing a cheap and cheerful way to keep your PS5 controller charged while it's on display.

View Deal
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Save $35
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was $69.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

A new lowest-ever price for the best Warhammer 40,000 game of all time here. Whether you love the universe or just enjoy meaty third-person shooters with great co-op, it comes highly recommended from me.

View Deal
Split Fiction
Save $14.99
Split Fiction: was $49.99 now $35 at Amazon

The critically acclaimed and award winning Split Fiction has also reached a new lowest-ever price. This co-op only game is a blast, and features an innovative 'Friend's Pass' system that lets a buddy join you for free.

View Deal
Sony Inzone H3
Save $51.99
Sony Inzone H3: was $99.99 now $48 at Amazon

This is a lowest-ever price for the Sony Inzone H3 and honestly an incredible deal for a headset from the maker of the PS5 itself. This model is wired, but offers fantastic audio quality and a capable microphone.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day PlayStation deals in the UK

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered
Save £15
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: was £29.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

You're getting three games for just under £15 here - that's basically £5 per game! This remastered collection features the first three Tomb Raider titles, updated and enhanced for modern consoles.

View Deal
Balatro Special Edition
Save 28%
Balatro Special Edition: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

This incredibly moreish roguelike is a blast. Loosely based on poker, you use build decks of powerful jokers with all kinds of weird and wonderful abilities and stack them together for the biggest effect. This Special Edition version even comes with some cool physical cards, which is prretty cool.

View Deal
Fantasian Neo Dimension
Save £19.14
Fantasian Neo Dimension: was £49.99 now £30.85 at Amazon

This is a great lowest-ever price for the recently released Fantasian Neo Dimension, a sprawling RPG with an incredible and unique art style based on real-world dioramas.

View Deal
Seagate Game Drive for PS5 (5TB)
Save £68.22
Seagate Game Drive for PS5 (5TB): was £181.21 now £112.99 at Amazon

This is an absolute chonker of a PS5 hard drive, with 5TB of storage. It's also the model that I use on my personal system and I would definitely recommend it if you're after a (relatively) cheap way to store loads and loads of games.

View Deal
Crucial P310 SSD (2TB)
Crucial P310 SSD (2TB): was £149.99 now £111.99 at Amazon

It's not cheap compared to the other items I've listed, but this 2TB SSD from Crucial is worth every penny if you need to expand your PS5's storage. It comes with a built-in heatsink for easy installation, with speeds that are more than enough for the console. Did I mention that it's also never been lower at Amazon?

View Deal
