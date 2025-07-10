Live
As sure as night follows day, July brings with it the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - and that's exactly what we're swimming in right now.
I've been covering them for years, and am well versed in where to look to find the best gaming deals, but also, importantly, what actually makes a great Prime Day gaming deal. After all, we see loads of discounts at this time of year, but that doesn't automatically make them worth your hard-earned cash.
This year we've got four whole days of the, well, 'Day', so I'm more hopeful that we'll see soem cracking discounts, and also more grateful for all of us to have more time to make up our minds before committing. Plus, it gives extra time for more deals to hopefully come out of the woodwork...
• See all of today's deals at Amazon
Scroll down for the best quick links to get to where you need or want to be, our top picks for deals across the major platforms, and our rolling live coverage where we'll be picking out the best discounts and sales, and highlighting awesome deals on our favorite gear.
I've been covering gaming deals at sales events since 2018 now so know how to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to the best Prime Day deals for gamers, no matter the platform.
- Shop all of Amazon's deals right now
- PS5: games from $9.99
- Switch 2 stock: request an invite at Amazon
- Switch: controllers from $11.89
- Xbox: SteelSeries headsets under $40
- Controllers: 27% off official Xbox pads
- Headsets: Razer sets for less than $40
- Chairs: Save over $100 on Secretlab Titan Evos
- Desks: Save over $100 on the Magnus desk
- VR: Meta Quest 3 bundles with over $80 off
- SSDs: 2TB drives from $109.90
Remember, you need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to all of the best deals going on this week. Luckily, we've got the links for that below, and you can even get a free trial if you're eligible, which will grant you access.
Amazon Prime is normally $14.99 a month as standard, but you can often (but not always) get a free 30-day trial too - which will still get you access to all the fabulous deals for the rest of the week.
Prime Day gaming deals - My Top Picks
Sign up for an invitation to buy
While not on sale at this very moment in time, signing up for an invitation to buy a Switch 2 at Amazon US looks like the best chance we'll have this week.
UK Switch 2 stock: Mario Kart World Bundle £429.99 at Amazon
This is a superb, record-low price on the Xbox variants of the GameBuds in the US, and it's the time to commit if you've been eyeing them up. Compatible with all platforms, these are perfect as a one-stop earbud solution.
UK price: was £159.99 now £118.74 at Amazon
The perennially popular Xbox Wireless Controller is always useful for Xbox and PC players, and the sales season is a perfect time to nab a spare for the inventory.
UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon
The Razer Kishi Ultra is the best mobile controller available right now, and at this lowest ever price is an absolute bargain.
UK price: was £149.99 now £119.89 at Amazon
I loved Assassin's Creed Shadows when it came out and have platinumed it since. This is a bargain considering the open-world-hours value it offers too.
UK price: was £56.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Perfect for anyone looking to get a headset for, well, any platform whatsoever, as this Xbox variant works on any machine. Superb quality, and superb value for money.
UK price: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon
If you're sick of running out of storage space on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, then Seagate's bespoke expansion card is the way to go. And with this healthy discount, it's a great time to commit.
UK price: was £214.99 now £192.02 at Amazon
Perfect for audiophiles who have a wired headset, the G6 can really transform your gaming audio.
UK price: was £129.99 now £81.59 at Amazon
The Luna Controller is currently matching its lowest-ever price, with a $30 discount. It's perfect for cloud gaming via Amazon's Luna service, and even comes bundled with a free month of Luna+ if you're a new subscriber.
Indeed, if you are looking to embrace streaming as your main form of gaming, then this bundle which gets you everything you need to be an Xbox console gamer without the console is a great offering.
Prime Day gaming deals - PS5
The PlayStation-focused variant of the Nova 5 is a brilliant headset for PS5 users, and with more than a third off its price this Prime Day, it is excellent value for money.
UK price: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon
In our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, we called this RPG "incredibly immersive" with "a staggering level of freedom" within its "beautiful and authentic environments". The combat is excellent too, and we said it was "challenging but well-balanced".
Best UK price: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Currys
This is a lowest-ever price for the Sony Inzone H3, and honestly, an incredible deal for a headset from the maker of the PS5 itself. This model is wired, but it offers fantastic audio quality and a capable microphone.
UK price: was £89 now £45 at Amazon
Not only does the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD come with a fantastic $60 discount, but it also offers all of the same awesome strengths as the rest of the range. Coupled with the aforementioned heat sink, the drives all offer blisteringly fast read / write speeds of 7450MB/s / 6900MB/s. Not at all bad for less than $150.
UK price: £173.85 at ebuyer
Just a few bucks shy of half price, this is an essential PS5 accessory if you've grown tired of that DualSense low battery warning. It can be hooked up to your console or PC via USB-C, and you simply place your controller in the slot on top of the unit to begin charging. Simple.
UK price: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon
My favorite gaming headset ever made, this is a great price for the Nova Pro Wireless, and in its chic white colorway.
UK price : was £329.99 now £232.99 at Amazon
Prime Day gaming deals - Switch and Switch 2 stock
Sign up for an invitation to buy
While not on sale at this very moment, this is a noteworthy move by Amazon which up until now has seen very little in the way of stock or Switch 2 movement.
Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.
UK price: £64.95 at Amazon
The mClassic is one of the best upscalers for Switch and retro consoles. It's able to take lower resolution images and bump them up to 1080p or 1440p, allowing for a much cleaner and sharper image overall. If you have a HDMI adapter for older consoles, the device has a dedicated 4:3 retro mode, too.
UK price: was £99.99 now £69.88 at Amazon
Whether you're into Fortnite or not, I still recommend checking out the Nitro Deck. This superb Switch accessory is a handheld player's best friend, offering improved controls and a handy shell for keeping the display safe from harm while you're out and about.
UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon
This special edition Genshin Impact power bank by Ugreen features a 20,000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging, quickly charging everything from phones to portable consoles and laptops. It even has a built-in screen, with special themed animations.
UK price: £74.99 at Amazon
Prime Day gaming deals - Xbox
This is probably my favorite Xbox controller, personally. Its modular design is brilliant and enables me to use it in a symmetrical layout, while the overall quality here is superb. An updated version of the eswap X Pro, this isn't a record low but still a tidy saving on a premium wired gaming controller for Xbox and PC.
UK price: £169.39 at Amazon (Elden Ring edition)
Maybe the best Xbox-specific gaming headset deal going right now, this the deal to go for if you're after some audio givers for team green's console.
UK price: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon
If the 2TB card that I've highlighted above is a bit much, then the 1TB alternative might be a better fit - and it's also on offer this Prime Day.
UK price: £126.99 at Argos
This complete recreation of the original Xbox controller - lovingly nicknamed the Duke for its chunky profile - is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It's a fantastic way to revisit OG Xbox games on console via backwards compatibility.
UK price: £99.99 at Tesco (yes, really)
Another near-peerless Xbox audio deal, these earbuds are designed for Microsoft's console - that will work with everything else are at an all-time record-low price for Prime Day.
UK price: was £159.99 now £118.74 at Amazon