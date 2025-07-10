As sure as night follows day, July brings with it the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - and that's exactly what we're swimming in right now.

I've been covering them for years, and am well versed in where to look to find the best gaming deals, but also, importantly, what actually makes a great Prime Day gaming deal. After all, we see loads of discounts at this time of year, but that doesn't automatically make them worth your hard-earned cash.

This year we've got four whole days of the, well, 'Day', so I'm more hopeful that we'll see soem cracking discounts, and also more grateful for all of us to have more time to make up our minds before committing. Plus, it gives extra time for more deals to hopefully come out of the woodwork...

• See all of today's deals at Amazon

Scroll down for the best quick links to get to where you need or want to be, our top picks for deals across the major platforms, and our rolling live coverage where we'll be picking out the best discounts and sales, and highlighting awesome deals on our favorite gear.

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I've been covering gaming deals at sales events since 2018 now so know how to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to the best Prime Day deals for gamers, no matter the platform.

Remember, you need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to all of the best deals going on this week. Luckily, we've got the links for that below, and you can even get a free trial if you're eligible, which will grant you access.

Amazon Prime membership: $14.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime is normally $14.99 a month as standard, but you can often (but not always) get a free 30-day trial too - which will still get you access to all the fabulous deals for the rest of the week.

Prime Day gaming deals - My Top Picks

Prime Day gaming deals - PS5

Prime Day gaming deals - Switch and Switch 2 stock

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: $499.99 at Amazon Sign up for an invitation to buy

While not on sale at this very moment, this is a noteworthy move by Amazon which up until now has seen very little in the way of stock or Switch 2 movement. UK: Bundles available at Very

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games. UK price: £64.95 at Amazon

Marseille mClassic: was $99.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The mClassic is one of the best upscalers for Switch and retro consoles. It's able to take lower resolution images and bump them up to 1080p or 1440p, allowing for a much cleaner and sharper image overall. If you have a HDMI adapter for older consoles, the device has a dedicated 4:3 retro mode, too. UK price: was £99.99 now £69.88 at Amazon

Prime Day gaming deals - Xbox