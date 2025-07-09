I always expect discounts on the excellent Nitro Deck over Prime Day, but manufacturer CRKD has seriously impressed me this year with its deals. The big winners here are the PAL Grey Nitro Deck for just $39.89 (was $49.99) at Amazon, as well as a massive 40% off the Retro Purple and Retro Mint special editions. These have dropped to just $47.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. These variants also come with a carry case, too!
I won't beat around the bush, these Nitro Deck discounts are the best Amazon Prime Day deals I've seen, insofar as it comes to Nintendo Switch accessories. They are comfortably their lowest prices on record, too, so if you still get plenty of usage out of your Switch's handheld mode, they're certainly worth a browse.
Amazon Prime Day deals: Nitro Deck
This SNES-inspired livery looks gorgeous on the Nitro Deck, and this Switch accessory is currently down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. If you're just after the basic Deck, this is the one to go for as the others don't appear to be discounted at present.
UK price: £39.99 at Argos
Here's one to check out if you're a fan of that iconic 'GameCube Purple' look. This special edition also comes with a carry case - super handy if you're also looking to take your Switch out and about with you.
Retro Mint: $47.99 at Amazon
UK price: £47.49 at Amazon
The Nitro Deck is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories to date. And while I'm sure many of you have ditched the original hardware for the shiny new Nintendo Switch 2 (if you were lucky enough to find stock, of course), those holding onto their Switch should consider this phenomenal bit of kit.
The Nitro Deck itself is something that almost feels like a suit of armor for the Switch handheld, providing a sturdy shell which you slot the display into. It also solves one of the Joy-Con controllers' biggest issues with the addition of Hall effect thumbsticks, preventing stick drift over a long term period.
The special edition is the one I'd recommend personally, as it comes with a sturdy carry case and that GameCube Purple look is something I've just always loved. For more information, you can read my original Nitro Deck review, where I gave the accessory a full five stars, praising its superb build quality, comfy ergonomic grips, and its improvements to the handheld gaming experience.
In my view, it's essential, and I'm hoping CRKD has a similar product lined up for Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future.
