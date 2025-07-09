I always expect discounts on the excellent Nitro Deck over Prime Day, but manufacturer CRKD has seriously impressed me this year with its deals. The big winners here are the PAL Grey Nitro Deck for just $39.89 (was $49.99) at Amazon, as well as a massive 40% off the Retro Purple and Retro Mint special editions. These have dropped to just $47.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. These variants also come with a carry case, too!

I won't beat around the bush, these Nitro Deck discounts are the best Amazon Prime Day deals I've seen, insofar as it comes to Nintendo Switch accessories. They are comfortably their lowest prices on record, too, so if you still get plenty of usage out of your Switch's handheld mode, they're certainly worth a browse.

Not in the US? Click here to check out the best deals for the Nitro Deck in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Nitro Deck

The Nitro Deck is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories to date. And while I'm sure many of you have ditched the original hardware for the shiny new Nintendo Switch 2 (if you were lucky enough to find stock, of course), those holding onto their Switch should consider this phenomenal bit of kit.

The Nitro Deck itself is something that almost feels like a suit of armor for the Switch handheld, providing a sturdy shell which you slot the display into. It also solves one of the Joy-Con controllers' biggest issues with the addition of Hall effect thumbsticks, preventing stick drift over a long term period.

The special edition is the one I'd recommend personally, as it comes with a sturdy carry case and that GameCube Purple look is something I've just always loved. For more information, you can read my original Nitro Deck review, where I gave the accessory a full five stars, praising its superb build quality, comfy ergonomic grips, and its improvements to the handheld gaming experience.

In my view, it's essential, and I'm hoping CRKD has a similar product lined up for Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future.

