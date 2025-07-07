The Nitro Deck is one of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories, and I've got great news if you're a Fortnite head as the limited edition Cuddle Team Leader variant is currently available for just $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon.

The wider Nitro Deck range isn't enjoying discounts at present, but manufacturer CRKD typically shows up for Amazon Prime Day deals. As a result, I expect even greater price drops for the Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+ models as well as their many different colorways throughout the week.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Nitro Deck Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader edition

The Nitro Deck is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there, largely thanks to the upgraded handheld experience it brings to Nintendo's portable wonder. If you're still getting plenty of mileage out of your original Switch, then this Nitro Deck discount is worth checking out - especially if you're keen on the vibrant Fortnite aesthetic.

Up until the Switch 2 was released, the Nitro Deck was my go-to way to play my original Switch in handheld mode. I awarded the Nitro Deck a full five stars in my review, praising its quality drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, comfortable handheld grip, and incredible value for money as reasons to buy.

It can be a little bulky for smaller hands, so it's not a product I'd recommend for young children. But for older players, it absolutely can transform your handheld gaming experience, especially if you're sick of those flimsy Joy-Con controllers or if you're having drift issues with them.

