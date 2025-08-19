New Resident Evil Requiem gameplay teaser solidifies it as my most anticipated game of 2026 so far
Our first look at Alyssa Ashcroft
- A new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil Requiem has been released
- The trailer shows us a younger Grace Ashcroft and her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft
- We also got our first look at a mysterious foe
Capcom just shared a brand new look at Resident Evil Requiem during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase, and yeah, it looks spooky!
The trailer, which was more of a gameplay sequence, showed off our playable protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, at a younger age, and Grace's mother, Alyssa Ashcroft, who first appeared in Resident Evil Outbreak and Outbreak File #2.
The cinematic appears to take place before the events of Alyssa's death, which Grace will later be investigating as an FBI technical analyst.
During the sequence, Grace gets a mysterious phone call and is forced to leave the hotel where she is staying with Alyssa and quickly runs into trouble.
The game was announced during Summer Game Fest 2025 in June, in a haunting cinematic trailer that showcased new monsters, gave us a sneak peek at the game's story, and a nuked Racoon City.
Capcom is calling the ninth entry "a new era of survival horror," and host Geoff Keighley describes it as a "bold shift for the franchise both in tone and gameplay," and that players should expect "high-stakes cinematic action".
"Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living. Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series," the blurb reads.
"Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before."
Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
