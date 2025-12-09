New leaks seem to confirm that Leon S. Kennedy will be in Resident Evil Requiem

Cover art found on the PlayStation Store shows an older Leon and Grace Ashcroft, suggesting Leon will be a playable character

A separate leak on GameStop also lists cosmetic items for Rose Winters

After much fan speculation, Sony has seemingly confirmed that Leon S. Kennedy will be featured in Resident Evil Requiem.

As reported by IGN, the information comes from the PlayStation Store, which revealed new cover art for Requiem featuring the game's playable protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, and behind her, an older, more rugged-looking Leon.

Fans spotted the image on the PS5 pre-download screen for owners of the standard edition of the game, and it was later verified by IGN.

On the art, Leon is sporting his regular haircut from past Resident Evil games, a grown-out beard, and what appears to be his leather jacket from Resident Evil 4.

In addition to this major leak, a GameStop listing (via VGC) has also seemingly confirmed that Requiem will feature yet another Resident Evil character, Rose Winters, the daughter of Village protagonist Ethan Winters.

Resident Evil leaker AestheticGamer shared the details on social media with a screenshot showing the Deluxe Edition content, which includes a Mercenaries Mode, two planned story downloadable content (DLC) packs in "The Sanctuary" Expansion Pass, a "Morphic Visor" cosmetic, and the "Shadow Walker" costume pack that includes three outfits for Rose.

It's unclear if either Leon or Rose will be playable alongside Grace in Requiem or if they'll just make cameos, but Leon acting as the secondary protagonist has been the long-running theory since the game's reveal and following additional leaks.

If that is the case, The Game Awards, which is scheduled for December 11, would be the likely place for Capcom to make the announcement.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Pre-orders are now open.

