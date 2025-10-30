Pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem Standard and Deluxe Edition are now live

The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 / £64.99 while the Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 / £74.99

The Deluxe Edition comes with five skins, including a costume based on Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu

Capcom has announced that pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem are now live and has revealed the details for its Deluxe Edition, which features the return of Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu.

The next Resident Evil game is set to launch on February 27, 2026, and Capcom has made pre-orders available across all platforms, including the PS Store, Microsoft, Steam, My Nintendo, and the Epic Games Store.

There's a Standard Edition priced at $69.99 / £64.99, which comes with the base game and a limited, pre-order bonus in the form of an additional costume for Grace called 'Apocalypse'. This bonus is also expected to be available separately post-launch.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The slightly more expensive Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 / £74.99 and comes with a collection of extra goodies, like five cosmetics, including one that transforms Grace into Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu.

There are also four weapon skins, two charms, two screen filters that can be swapped out during the game, a custom audio pack, and additional in-game files that are letters from 1998.

(Image credit: Capcom)

There's also a physical Deluxe Edition, which features everything included in the digital version, a premium steelbook, and a limited edition Lenticular Card that shows off the game's artwork.

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are no official details from Capcom about a Collector's Edition for Western regions just yet; however, the Japanese Collector's Edition (via Genki_JPN) has been confirmed and contains a Deluxe Edition of the game, a steelbook, a special sleeve cover, and a Grace Ashcroft acrylic stand.

We'll keep you updated on when Capcom announces this edition for other regions, as well as its price.

Resident Evil Requiem will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

