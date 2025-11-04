If you're looking for a Resident Evil Requiem pre-order guide that'll not mess about and give you what you need as efficiently and quickly as possible, then you're in the right place.
I've been covering high-profile game and hardware pre-orders for years and years at this point, so I know that having a one-stop shop that breaks down your options and provides the best links is incredibly valuable. So I've made it my mission to do exactly that for you and your potential Resident Evil Requiem pre-order.
The Resi hype train is only going to speed up and grow as we see out the rest of this year - odds of an appearance at The Game Awards, anyone? - so there's never going to be a bad time to embrace it all and commit to a Resident Evil Requiem pre-order.
This is even more so the case after the recent reveal of the limited edition Switch 2 controller, too. We've got a separate page on where to buy the Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 Pro Controller for those who are looking for the Switch 2 gamepad.
Right then, let's get to it. Below you'll find a raft of quick links that cover all three platforms, and include the available editions at each major retailer so you can get to where you need to be quickly and efficiently. Underneath that, there's some more information on retailers, as well as a quick breakdown on what's included in each edition.
Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders in the US
PS5
- Amazon: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- Walmart: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- Best Buy: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- GameStop: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Switch 2
- Amazon: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- Walmart: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- Best Buy: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- GameStop: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Xbox Series X
- Amazon: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- Walmart: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- Best Buy: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
- GameStop: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Read moreRead less▼
It's an easy one to list first, but for good reason: if you want to secure the best price and the most reliable of Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders, then Amazon has to be your first stop.
PS5: Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Switch 2: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Xbox Series X: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Read moreRead less▼
Walmart is offering both editions across all platforms right now and is a great place to secure your gaming pre-orders.
PS5: Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Switch 2: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Xbox Series X: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Read moreRead less▼
Offering a potential for a release day pick up if you have a conveniently placed Best Buy physical store near you, this retailer is always one of our top recommendations for gaming gear and software.
PS5: Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Switch 2: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Xbox Series X: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Read moreRead less▼
This US gaming specialist has both editions across all three platforms up and ready to pre-order, so head over there with these links if that's your preferred place to shop.
PS5: Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Switch 2: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Xbox Series X: Standard Edition - $69.99 | Deluxe Edition - $89.99
Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders in the UK
PS5
- Amazon: Standard Edition - £64.95 | Lenticular Edition - £69.99 | Deluxe Edition - £84.99
- The Game Collection: Standard Edition - £64.95 | Lenticular Edition - £67.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
- ShopTo: Standard Edition - £64.85 | Deluxe Edition - £79.85
- Very: Standard Edition - £64.99
- Argos: Standard Edition - £64.99
- HMV: Lenticular Edition - £64.99
- Game: Standard Edition - £69.99
- Smyths Toys: Lenticular Edition - £64.99 | Deluxe Edition - £79.99
Switch 2
- Amazon: Standard Edition - £59.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
- The Game Collection: Standard Edition - £59.95 | Lenticular Edition - £67.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
- ShopTo: Standard Edition - £64.85 | Deluxe Edition - £79.85
- Very: Standard Edition - £59.99
- Argos: Standard Edition - £59.99
- HMV: Lenticular Edition - £64.99
- Game: Standard Edition - £69.99
- Smyths Toys: Lenticular Edition - £64.99 | Deluxe Edition - £79.99
Xbox Series X
- Amazon: Lenticular Edition - £64.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
- The Game Collection: Standard Edition - £64.95 | Lenticular Edition - £67.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
- ShopTo: Standard Edition - £64.85 | Deluxe Edition - £79.85
- Very: Standard Edition - £64.99
- Argos: Standard Edition - £64.99
- HMV: Lenticular Edition - £64.99
- Game: Standard Edition - £69.99
- Smyths Toys: Lenticular Edition - £64.99 | Deluxe Edition - £79.99
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon would be my first port of call nowadays for a high-profile game pre-order. It's simply ever reliable, and you'll get the lowest price if anything dips during the pre-release time.
PS5: Lenticular Edition - £69.99 | Deluxe Edition - £84.99
Switch 2: Standard Edition - £59.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
Xbox Series X: Lenticular Edition - £64.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
Read moreRead less▼
The Game Collection has really come through as one of the best gaming retailers in the UK this year and appears to be offering the same excellence when it comes to Resident Evil 9 pre-orders.
PS5: Lenticular Edition - £67.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
Switch 2: Standard Edition - £59.95 | Lenticular Edition - £67.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95
Xbox Series X: Standard Edition - £64.95 | Lenticular Edition - £67.95 | Deluxe Edition - £79.95