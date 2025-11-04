If you're looking for a Resident Evil Requiem pre-order guide that'll not mess about and give you what you need as efficiently and quickly as possible, then you're in the right place.

I've been covering high-profile game and hardware pre-orders for years and years at this point, so I know that having a one-stop shop that breaks down your options and provides the best links is incredibly valuable. So I've made it my mission to do exactly that for you and your potential Resident Evil Requiem pre-order.

The Resi hype train is only going to speed up and grow as we see out the rest of this year - odds of an appearance at The Game Awards, anyone? - so there's never going to be a bad time to embrace it all and commit to a Resident Evil Requiem pre-order.

This is even more so the case after the recent reveal of the limited edition Switch 2 controller, too. We've got a separate page on where to buy the Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 Pro Controller for those who are looking for the Switch 2 gamepad.

Right then, let's get to it. Below you'll find a raft of quick links that cover all three platforms, and include the available editions at each major retailer so you can get to where you need to be quickly and efficiently. Underneath that, there's some more information on retailers, as well as a quick breakdown on what's included in each edition.

Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders in the US

PS5

Switch 2

Xbox Series X

Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders in the UK

PS5

Switch 2

Xbox Series X