As reported by Retro Dodo, Soulja Boy is selling rebranded retro gaming consoles via Instagram and TikTok

The "SouljaGameFlip" appears to be the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 device

Retroid has confirmed that it has not given the rapper permission to sell the devices in this way

Well, Soulja Boy is unfortunately at it again.

After several attempts to insert himself into the gaming space, the rapper is selling a device called the SouljaGameFlip on his personal website, though it appears to be an illegitimate enterprise to say the least.

In an Instagram post, the Crank That rapper is seen holding the gaming device, and shows a home screen with games like Solo Leveling: Arise and Sonic installed, as well as TikTok, Snapchat, and even Switch emulation software. This is all being sold as the SouljaGameFlip at souljaboy.net, where the handheld is listed for $436.50.

As reported by Retro Dodo, the SouljaGameFlip appears to be a Retroid Pocket Flip 2, with Soulja Boy logos slapped onto marketing material, and with a price inflated from $209 to over twice that.

(Image credit: Retroid, Soulja Boy)

Further into the Retro Dodo article, the team reached out to Retroid for comment, and it appears that the SouljaGameFlip is being sold without any official licensing deal or permission:

"I didn't know about this. This is not any kind of official licensing deal. He (Soulja Boy) does not have permission to rebrand our products and sell them as his own. The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is patented in the U.S by ourselves"

I've also reached out to Retroid for comment, as it definitely seems as though Soulja Boy is simply rebranding an existing retro gaming console and selling it on his own website at a much higher price. I'll be sure to update this article once I hear back.

