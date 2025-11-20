This 'must buy' console is the perfect stocking stuffer, and it's going cheap for Black Friday with 12 free games

Deals
By published

Treat yourself or a loved one to some retro goodness

Don&#039;t miss Super Pocket deals.
(Image credit: Blaze Entertainment / Future)

If you're searching for the perfect stocking stuffer, then you're in the right place as there are currently loads of discounts on an adorable handheld console. Right now you can grab the Super Pocket Capcom Edition for just $54.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon.

Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Today's best Super Pocket Black Friday deal

Super Pocket Capcom Edition
Save $15
Super Pocket Capcom Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

For just under $55 you're getting a fully fledged handheld console here, preloaded with 12 great Capcom classic games. It's pocket-size with solid battery life so perfect for playing on the go. Best of all, it's compatible with Evercade Cartridges - so you can expand your library at any time!

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Farcade%2Ftable-top-arcades%2Fproducts%2Fcapcom-super-pocket%2F401251.html"><em><strong>GameStop - $59.99
View Deal
Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition
Save $15
Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

This NeoGeo Edition contains 14 great games from the cult classic handheld. Some of my favorites include the action-packed arcade shooter Metal Slug X and the fighter Fatal Fury Special. Again, this model is compatible with Evercade cartridges - and is even its lowest-ever price!

View Deal
Super Pocket Taito Edition
Save $15
Super Pocket Taito Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If you want a library of brilliant arcade titles in your pocket, look no further than the Taito Edition model. It's a cute green and black color and has 17 hits including Bubble Bobble and Space Invaders built in.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Farcade%2Ftable-top-arcades%2Fproducts%2Ftaito-super-pocket%2F401271.html"><em><strong>GameStop - $59.99
View Deal
Super Pocket Technos Edition
Save $15
Super Pocket Technos Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

This model has 15 games including certified Technos bangers like Double Dragon and River City Ransom built in. It's a great color too, and is again compatible with Evercade cartridges so you can play even more retro games.

View Deal
Super Pocket Data East Edition
Save $15
Super Pocket Data East Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Last but certainly not least is the Data East edition, with 18 pre-loaded games ranging from BurgerTime to Karate Champ. With $15 off, this is the perfect gift for any retro game fans and at a new lowest-ever price.

View Deal

I consider the Super Pocket to be one of the best handheld games consoles available today and it successfully holds its own against titans like the Nintendo Switch 2 or Steam Deck OLED.

In my Super Pocket review, I called it "an incredible value retro handheld" and gave it a perfect score. The design is great and feels good in the hands, and everything runs incredibly smoothly for the price.

The Evercade cartridge compatibility makes it an even better deal too, as it gives you an easy and affordable way to get more games if you want to give the in-built library a boost.

You don't have to just take my word for it either, as Amazon shoppers are also in love with the device. One five star review describes it as "a must buy for old school gamers" given the fantastic performance and low price.

Another shopper remarked that although they were "skeptical" given the low cost, everything "runs great" and gave the product five out of five stars.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales