If you're searching for the perfect stocking stuffer, then you're in the right place as there are currently loads of discounts on an adorable handheld console. Right now you can grab the Super Pocket Capcom Edition for just $54.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

This is an absolute steal for such a nifty little machine, which comes packed with 12 Capcom titles including the legendary Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting and Mega Man at no extra cost.

If Capcom games aren't your speed, then there are some great Black Friday deals on other models including the superb NeoGeo Edition (loaded with 14 games included Metal Slug X and Fatal Fury Special) for just $54.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon and more.

Read on for a breakdown for every model on sale.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best Super Pocket Black Friday deal

Save $15 Super Pocket Capcom Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For just under $55 you're getting a fully fledged handheld console here, preloaded with 12 great Capcom classic games. It's pocket-size with solid battery life so perfect for playing on the go. Best of all, it's compatible with Evercade Cartridges - so you can expand your library at any time! <p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Farcade%2Ftable-top-arcades%2Fproducts%2Fcapcom-super-pocket%2F401251.html"><em><strong>GameStop - $59.99 Price check: GameStop - $59.99

Save $15 Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This NeoGeo Edition contains 14 great games from the cult classic handheld. Some of my favorites include the action-packed arcade shooter Metal Slug X and the fighter Fatal Fury Special. Again, this model is compatible with Evercade cartridges - and is even its lowest-ever price!

Save $15 Super Pocket Technos Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This model has 15 games including certified Technos bangers like Double Dragon and River City Ransom built in. It's a great color too, and is again compatible with Evercade cartridges so you can play even more retro games.

Save $15 Super Pocket Data East Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Last but certainly not least is the Data East edition, with 18 pre-loaded games ranging from BurgerTime to Karate Champ. With $15 off, this is the perfect gift for any retro game fans and at a new lowest-ever price.

I consider the Super Pocket to be one of the best handheld games consoles available today and it successfully holds its own against titans like the Nintendo Switch 2 or Steam Deck OLED.

In my Super Pocket review, I called it "an incredible value retro handheld" and gave it a perfect score. The design is great and feels good in the hands, and everything runs incredibly smoothly for the price.

The Evercade cartridge compatibility makes it an even better deal too, as it gives you an easy and affordable way to get more games if you want to give the in-built library a boost.

You don't have to just take my word for it either, as Amazon shoppers are also in love with the device. One five star review describes it as "a must buy for old school gamers" given the fantastic performance and low price.

Another shopper remarked that although they were "skeptical" given the low cost, everything "runs great" and gave the product five out of five stars.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales