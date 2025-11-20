Save a staggering 40% off the Nitro Deck+, an essential Nintendo Switch accessory and the perfect handheld gaming companion

If there's ever a Black Friday deals staple, it's CRKD's series of Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+ accessories. Tailor-made for Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED consoles, these handheld wonders replace your Joy-Con controllers with a dedicated portable dock. And right now, some of these excellent accessories are cheaper than they've ever been.

Today's best Nitro Deck Black Friday deals in the US

CRKD Nitro Deck+ - Clear Black Edition
Save 36%
CRKD Nitro Deck+ - Clear Black Edition: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

A new lowest-ever for the exceptional Nitro Deck+. Compared to the standard model, this enhanced version of the Switch-facing accessory offers symmetrical thumbsticks - similar to Steam Deck - and comes with a HDMI cable for docked play on TV. Expect slightly better build quality here, too.

<p><strong>Clear White Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-HDMI-Adapter-Programmable%2Fdp%2FB0D8ZR8WCC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - $44.99
View Deal
CRKD Nitro Deck - Rocket League Edition
Save 43%
CRKD Nitro Deck - Rocket League Edition: was $59.99 now $34.49 at Amazon

This may just be the cheapest price I've ever seen a Nitro Deck drop to. So long as you don't mind the Rocket League-inspired livery, this is the one to go for if you're looking to save as much cash as possible. I've also listed other colorways that are on sale here:

<p><strong>Black: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFLVJBBD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - $37.99<br /><strong>Retro Pink: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CSG44TGV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - $39.99<strong><br /><strong>White: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CGMGLHG1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - $37.99
View Deal

Today's best Nitro Deck Black Friday deals in the UK

CRKD Nitro Deck+ - Clear White Edition
Save 39%
CRKD Nitro Deck+ - Clear White Edition: was £69.99 now £42.49 at Amazon

The best Nitro Deck+ rate in the UK, beating out the Clear Black Edition by a solid fiver. I've listed that one just below if you prefer, but again, it's really tough to turn down this model at this discounted price.

<p><strong>Clear Black Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-HDMI-Adapter%2Fdp%2FB0D8YGPT3G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - £47.49
View Deal
CRKD Nitro Deck - White
Save 22%
CRKD Nitro Deck - White: was £44.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

For the UK, the best Nitro Deck rate comes with the plain White edition. I still think this is a very pleasing colorway, especially with the black buttons, sticks, and d-pad contrasting nicely here.

<p><strong>Retro Blue: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Professional-Controller%2Fdp%2FB0CSG91RJD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - £41.36<br /><strong>Retro Pink: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Professional-Controller%2Fdp%2FB0CSG91RJD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - £41.49
View Deal

The Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+ are among the best Nintendo Switch accessories. While we patiently wait for CRKD to (hopefully!) announce a new version for Nintendo Switch 2, these originals are still essential for the first Switch console.

The Nitro Deck is, in essence, a portable controller for your Switch's handheld display. You slot the display into it, where it connects via USB-C. The Deck itself acts as a controller as well as sort of a protective shell for your system, achieving two things at once.

You can also expect drift-beating Hall effect sticks that aren't present on the pack-in Joy-Con controllers. Its buttons and triggers also feel great, with four additional remappable buttons found on the rear. If you regularly play your original Switch in handheld mode, I can't recommend either the Nitro Deck or Nitro Deck+ enough.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

