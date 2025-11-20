If there's ever a Black Friday deals staple, it's CRKD's series of Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+ accessories. Tailor-made for Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED consoles, these handheld wonders replace your Joy-Con controllers with a dedicated portable dock. And right now, some of these excellent accessories are cheaper than they've ever been.

The biggest winner this week is the enhanced Nitro Deck+, currently available for just $44.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. That's a record-low rate in the US as well as the UK, where shoppers can pick one up for just £42.49 (was £69.99) at Amazon.

CRKD's deals aren't stopping there. The standard Nitro Deck is the one to go for if you're on a budget, or prefer an asymmetrical thumbstick layout. It's available for as low as $34.49 (was $59.99) at Amazon for the Rocket League Edition. In the UK, the best Nitro Deck deal goes to the white colorway, at £34.99 (was £44.99) at Amazon.

Today's best Nitro Deck Black Friday deals in the US

Today's best Nitro Deck Black Friday deals in the UK

The Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+ are among the best Nintendo Switch accessories. While we patiently wait for CRKD to (hopefully!) announce a new version for Nintendo Switch 2, these originals are still essential for the first Switch console.

The Nitro Deck is, in essence, a portable controller for your Switch's handheld display. You slot the display into it, where it connects via USB-C. The Deck itself acts as a controller as well as sort of a protective shell for your system, achieving two things at once.

You can also expect drift-beating Hall effect sticks that aren't present on the pack-in Joy-Con controllers. Its buttons and triggers also feel great, with four additional remappable buttons found on the rear. If you regularly play your original Switch in handheld mode, I can't recommend either the Nitro Deck or Nitro Deck+ enough.