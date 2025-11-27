If you're after some low-cost Black Friday deals that are perfect for gamers, then KontrolFreek has you covered. The brand makes nifty thumbstick accessories for all modern gaming systems, designed to increase your accuracy and complement a wide range of games.

There are options here for every platform, including the multiplatform KontrolFreek No-Slip thumb grips - Strawberry Sage Edition at Walmart for just $9.99 (was $12.99) or the KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for PlayStation for just $17.49 (was $21.99) at Amazon in the US.

In the UK, you can nab a cool Minecraft Creeper Edition pair for Nintendo Switch 2 at just £10.99 (was £12.99) or the all-round PlayStation Omni set for only £10.44 (was £16.99) a both at Amazon.

Read on for even more top picks from the current wave of discounts.

Today's best KontrolFreek Black Friday deals

KontrolFreek Clutch for PlayStation: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This basic pack contains two low-rise concave thumbstick caps designed for sports gaming. With a soft and seriously grippy material on the top, they could help prevent your thumbs from slipping off the sticks accidentally.

KontrolFreek Lotus for PlayStation: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This PlayStation set is a good all-rounder, with two mid-rise thumbstick accessories. KontrolFreek advertises these as being best for action-adventure games, but they could also be a good fit for anyone after a new texture grip.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy for Xbox: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These FPS thumbstick add-ons could be the perfect gift for the Call of Duty fan in your life. Designed for Xbox, they clip onto the controller's existing thumbsticks to offer an improved surface.

KontrolFreek Omni for Xbox: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you want your thumbsticks to feel pretty dramatically different, this pair of Omni add-ons for Xbox controllers is worthy of your consideration. It has a very unique texture, with little grippy bars beneath your fingertips.

