These small but mighty controller accessories are perfect Black Friday gifts
Time to get Freeky?
If you're after some low-cost Black Friday deals that are perfect for gamers, then KontrolFreek has you covered. The brand makes nifty thumbstick accessories for all modern gaming systems, designed to increase your accuracy and complement a wide range of games.
There are options here for every platform, including the multiplatform KontrolFreek No-Slip thumb grips - Strawberry Sage Edition at Walmart for just $9.99 (was $12.99) or the KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for PlayStation for just $17.49 (was $21.99) at Amazon in the US.
In the UK, you can nab a cool Minecraft Creeper Edition pair for Nintendo Switch 2 at just £10.99 (was £12.99) or the all-round PlayStation Omni set for only £10.44 (was £16.99) a both at Amazon.
Read on for even more top picks from the current wave of discounts.
Today's best KontrolFreek Black Friday deals
This multiplatform pack of four thumbsticks is compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers, PS4 and PS5 controllers, plus Xbox controllers. It adds extra grip and helps your controller stand out with its cute pink and green colors.
This basic pack contains two low-rise concave thumbstick caps designed for sports gaming. With a soft and seriously grippy material on the top, they could help prevent your thumbs from slipping off the sticks accidentally.
This PlayStation set is a good all-rounder, with two mid-rise thumbstick accessories. KontrolFreek advertises these as being best for action-adventure games, but they could also be a good fit for anyone after a new texture grip.
These FPS thumbstick add-ons could be the perfect gift for the Call of Duty fan in your life. Designed for Xbox, they clip onto the controller's existing thumbsticks to offer an improved surface.
This mega aim boost kit is designed for PS5 and PS4 controllers. It contains three thumbstick rings of varying textures to increase precision, plus two thumbstick caps.
If you want your thumbsticks to feel pretty dramatically different, this pair of Omni add-ons for Xbox controllers is worthy of your consideration. It has a very unique texture, with little grippy bars beneath your fingertips.
An Xbox-focused kit here containing two thumbsticks and three precision rings. It's perfect if you want to customize your pad without breaking the bank.
Today's best KontrolFreek Black Friday deals
This officially licensed set is intended for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege players with a cool translucent, ice-inspired design that displays the game's logo on top.