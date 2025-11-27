Jump to:

These small but mighty controller accessories are perfect Black Friday gifts

Time to get Freeky?

KontrolFreek price cut deals.
(Image credit: KontrolFreek / Future)
If you're after some low-cost Black Friday deals that are perfect for gamers, then KontrolFreek has you covered. The brand makes nifty thumbstick accessories for all modern gaming systems, designed to increase your accuracy and complement a wide range of games.

There are options here for every platform, including the multiplatform KontrolFreek No-Slip thumb grips - Strawberry Sage Edition at Walmart for just $9.99 (was $12.99) or the KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for PlayStation for just $17.49 (was $21.99) at Amazon in the US.

Today's best KontrolFreek Black Friday deals

KontrolFreek No-Slip thumb grips - Strawberry Sage Edition
Save $3
KontrolFreek No-Slip thumb grips - Strawberry Sage Edition: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Walmart
This multiplatform pack of four thumbsticks is compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers, PS4 and PS5 controllers, plus Xbox controllers. It adds extra grip and helps your controller stand out with its cute pink and green colors.

KontrolFreek Clutch for PlayStation
KontrolFreek Clutch for PlayStation: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Amazon
This basic pack contains two low-rise concave thumbstick caps designed for sports gaming. With a soft and seriously grippy material on the top, they could help prevent your thumbs from slipping off the sticks accidentally.

KontrolFreek Lotus for PlayStation
KontrolFreek Lotus for PlayStation: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Walmart
This PlayStation set is a good all-rounder, with two mid-rise thumbstick accessories. KontrolFreek advertises these as being best for action-adventure games, but they could also be a good fit for anyone after a new texture grip.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy for Xbox
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy for Xbox: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Amazon
These FPS thumbstick add-ons could be the perfect gift for the Call of Duty fan in your life. Designed for Xbox, they clip onto the controller's existing thumbsticks to offer an improved surface.

KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for PlayStation
KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for PlayStation: was $21.99 now $17.49 at Amazon
This mega aim boost kit is designed for PS5 and PS4 controllers. It contains three thumbstick rings of varying textures to increase precision, plus two thumbstick caps.

KontrolFreek Omni for Xbox
KontrolFreek Omni for Xbox: was $16.99 now $12.99 at Amazon
If you want your thumbsticks to feel pretty dramatically different, this pair of Omni add-ons for Xbox controllers is worthy of your consideration. It has a very unique texture, with little grippy bars beneath your fingertips.

KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for Xbox
KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit for Xbox: was $21.99 now $17.49 at Amazon
An Xbox-focused kit here containing two thumbsticks and three precision rings. It's perfect if you want to customize your pad without breaking the bank.

KontrolFreek Black Ice Edition for PlayStation
KontrolFreek Black Ice Edition for PlayStation: was £9.29 now £8.94 at Amazon
This officially licensed set is intended for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege players with a cool translucent, ice-inspired design that displays the game's logo on top.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno for Playstation