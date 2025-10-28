KontrolFreek has revealed new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 controller accessories

The Black Ops 7 Performance Thumbsticks cost $19.99 / £19.99, while the Black Ops 7 Aim Boost Kit - Collector's Edition costs $34.99 / £34.99

Both controller kits come with a limited in-game weapon charm

Gaming controller enhancement brand KontrolFreek has unveiled its brand new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The officially licensed Black Ops 7 Performance Thumbsticks are compatible with the DualSense Wireless Controller and the Xbox Wireless Controller, and feature a bright orange design with the Black Ops 7 insignia in the center.

The Thumstick set includes a mid-rise left and mid-rise right stick that are engineered for maximum precision, improved with grip thanks to the laser-etched proprietary GripTek rubber top which offers fluid control, and comfort for extended gaming sessions.

"Reducing the force needed for movements, decreasing hand fatigue, and enhancing accuracy enable players to navigate Call of Duty maps with ease, speed, and precision, ensuring the ultimate advantage to outplay the enemy team," KontrolFreek says.

Then there's the Aim Boost Kit: Collector's Edition, which comes packaged in a sniper case to hold the set of mid-rise Thumsticks and Precision Rings. The kit is also designed to deliver pro-grade precision, improved ergonomic grip, and enhanced aim control.

What's more, both sets also include a digital code for a limited, in-game weapon charm, which displays the game's orange logo.

(Image credit: KontrolFreek)

Both controller kits are now available at the official KontrolFreek website and select retailers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Performance Thumbsticks cost $19.99 / £19.99, and the Black Ops 7 Aim Boost Kit - Collector's Edition costs $34.99 / £34.99.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.