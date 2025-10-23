The latest limited-edition DualSense controller is 'Icon Blue'

We got our hands on the controller and it's both beautiful and bold

It's filled with special details, but the vibrant shades of blue make it a winner

PlayStation’s already rolled out some excellent limited-edition kit, including DualSense Wireless controllers and even whole consoles themed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the brand or for iconic titles like The Last of Us. The most recent drop, though, might sound like a pure color-based one only, but it’s filled with special details that make it a delight.

The new, limited-edition Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense Controller might be one of the hardest units to get your hands on, given its limited launch in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. In the United States, it carries an $84 MSRP and has been in and out of availability from Walmart. That retailer choice, well, it certainly screams blue synergy.

But with the limited-edition status, TechRadar got our hands on one, and it’s one of the most delightfully vibrant DualSense controllers in quite some time. Mixing iconic shades of blue — which is a color that’s synonymous with the more modern chapter of PlayStation, especially loading screens — and adjusting finishes from glossy to matte with embedded classic characters in between.

So ahead, I’ll give my early, brief thoughts on the PS5 controller itself, as well as let you peruse through a gallery of images and watch our first look. But if you’re keen to get ahold of this Blue DualSense controller, you’ll want to act fast - and probably get a bit lucky.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

After a pretty standard unboxing as far as DualSense controllers go, you’ll immediately see the vibrant main colors for the hull of this special edition. As the name suggests, Icon Blue is a melding of several shades of the color, with the main hull opting for a darker side on the extremities and slightly lighter shades on the interior, including the joysticks. It’s all a matte finish on the front, which helps with grip as well.

The touchpad – arguably one of my favorite parts of a DualSense, as well as the impressive haptics – has a not-so-hidden detail of PlayStation characters, including the Circle, X, Square, and Triangle. Depending on how the light hits the controller, these will be a bit more visible, and these are not raised but rather flush with the smooth touchpad surface.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

The triggers – well, at least the underside for the left and right – are a slightly darker shade of blue in a glossy finish, which gives the DualSense some flair. My favorite part, though, lives on the back, above the normal regulatory info, Sony with a copyright logo, and the model: a special set of characters in light blue.

Specifically, it’s Katakana characters that spell out “PlayStation.” This is an excellent nod to the history of the brand itself and really just a delightful surprise. It also pairs nicely with the subtle, and nearly invisible, texture coating on the rear of the DualSense – thanks to the macro lens on an iPhone 17 Pro Max, it reveals that it’s actually the same classic PlayStation icons that we all know. And yes, other DualSenses have this feature, but considering the visibility with blue, this is a true surprise.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

And that about wraps up the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense Controller — it boasts all the specs, hardware, and features that we know and love that make it an excellent input device to play titles with, and is simply finished off in a vibrant collection of hues to celebrate PlayStation. It’s not as classic as the 30th Anniversary theming, but this is a surprisingly delightful one for more than just providing a pop of color. I do wish it came with a color-matched USB-C to USB-C cord, but alas.

If you can find one, the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense Controller is available now in the United States for $84, as well as drops in Canada, Mexico, and Chile.

