Sony has unveiled yet another new Limited Edition DualSense controller

Celebrating God of War's 20th Anniversary, it has a simple yet striking design inspired by Kratos

Pre-orders start next week, on October 12, at PlayStation Direct and other retailers

Hot off the heels of a second Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense that's out now, Sony has revealed a new Kratos-inspired limited edition controller to bolster the DualSense ranks even further.

The God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense goes up for pre-order at PlayStation Direct and other participating retailers on October 30, but the launch date has not been fully disclosed as of yet.

Revealed as part of the September 24 State of Play presentation, it's immediately recognizable as a God of War-inspired controller with Kratos' trademark red tattoo covering a white-to-light grey background with other elements of both colors on the thumbsticks and D-pad buttons.

Ancient Greece ➡️ Nine Realms ➡️ your living roomIntroducing the DualSense Controller – God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Ω Pre-order Oct 3: https://t.co/9XWig3dKQY pic.twitter.com/8yzayr2QjQSeptember 24, 2025

As some returning readers may have gathered by now, I'm a massive cheerleader for the DualSense Wireless Controller. It's a superb controller in any form or design, given its excellent ergonomic symmetrical design, features and buttons, and performance. The same returning readers might also remember that I'm a big controller collector, so I'll be looking to lock this one down too when pre-orders go live - especially, as it's inspired by a series I love.

We know it'll cost $84.99 / £74.99 as per the official PlayStation Blog post, but in terms of exactly where to get it, we don't know quite yet.

PlayStation Direct's DualSense page has to be your first port of call so I've included a handy link to that below, as well as some of the best links to other retailers likely to get involved.

To be brutally honest, I think this is a relatively tame Limited Edition controller from Sony. I'm a collector, so I will be tempted, of course, but it does appear that it's only a few licks of red paint different from the standard white DualSense controller...

As a result, it's a design which might make the controller only for the biggest - but be that as it may, or not, I'll be covering the latest stock.

Remember, if you want this pad, pre-orders go live on October 3 so remember to check back here.

Will you be getting the God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense? Let us know in the comments!