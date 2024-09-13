The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense is pure joy in a controller- and the best way to celebrate the game and character

In a growing field of special edition DualSense wireless controllers , the latest is easily the most joyous so far. That’s not necessarily the way most would describe a gaming controller but the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense controller is cheerful in a way that many other designs aren’t. Yup, strap in and get ready for some quasi-anthropomorphization of a controller, folks.

Launched at the same time as the Astro Bot game, the controller is a perfect microcosm of the titular robot. From the conspicuous Astro eyes on the touchpad to the much more subtle robot-like details on the front of the controller, along with the splendid reproduction of Astro’s white and blue colors, it’s a controller that nails its brief of encapsulating a theme, game, or character into a physical bit of hardware.

Where limited edition game controllers can be somewhat crude or tacky (some have artwork carelessly thrown over them like the Space Marine 2 DualSense that appeared recently), or are almost only a transparent version of a generic color (like the Death Stranding DualShock 4), the Astro Bot DualSense (like the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DualSense) in comparison has a bespoke aesthetic and design.

As a result, it’s one of the most perfectly executed designs in Sony’s stable, blending a game and character with an accessory to create something not only attractive in its aesthetic but also something that channels the very essence of Astro Bot.

(Image credit: Team Asobi)

Robo-visuals to behold

The most striking element of the pad is the blue and white colorway; the vibrant blue sections of the controller's grips are brilliant, and the brighter shade of white compared to a regular white DualSense ensures the contrast is enhanced. These blue parts almost have a kind of depth to them, making it look like they are set deep into the grips which is extra cool. Plus they help to create a look as if they are panels on a robot or electrical system.

Complementing that, those googly blue Astro eyes stare back at you with an adoring look, bursting from the black touchpad. The pale blue accents on the face buttons and D-pad - the same blue as the eyes - provide the perfect amount of pops out of the sea of robot white.

However, perhaps my favorite detail on the entire controller - and one that really shows that it’s paying close attention to its source character - are the clean, geometric lines engraved onto the front panel of the pad, running under the sticks and down the insides of the grips.

Yes, other parts are more obvious and bombastic, but these are the perfect subtle flourishes that finish the panel off beautifully but also remind you of what, and who, it’s based on. For example, at one part on the front, they ‘connect’ the sticks and the mic mute button with simple, pleasing lines, that wouldn’t look out of place on Astro himself. Finishing it off, a more obvious reminder of that is the cute Astro Bot head on the rear of the controller - no part of this DualSense is left un-Astroed.

It’s one of the best versions of the best PS5 controller , and is just such a cheerful addition to the suite of pads from Sony. It’s already an early contender for the first controller I team with a PS5 Pro too, with the combination of white, blue, and black of both controller and console painting quite the picture.

It just feels right

Performance isn’t any different to other DualSense pads, but there’s going to be something extra satisfying and enjoyable in using the controller to play the game when I get to it myself soon.

Cold details and descriptions of the aesthetic aside, there’s something else about using such a well-designed controller with its partnering game. I had this same reaction and feeling when using the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 controller with Peter Parker’s second outing.

The Venom-inspired design of that controller brilliantly depicts the conflict between the two sides of Peter Parker in the game; black Venom-esque tendrils creep over the Spider-Man red of the pad from one side to the other, with bright pops of white representing the contrasting eyes of both characters’ when suited up.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Marvel)

The result, for me at least, was a feeling of having a tremendous connection between hardware and software; something that accentuated the memory I have of playing that game for the first time.

However, while I enjoyed playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with its accompanying DualSense in all its edginess, I know I’m going to love playing Astro Bot with this new pad. Even though I won’t be looking down at it all the time - though it is so good it would warrant that distraction - glimpses of those eyes, and the blue of the controller’s grips will remind me of the perfect combination I’m enjoying. It’s another means through which the Astro series can remind folks why the DualSense controller is so excellent - and now it has a design to match that technical brilliance.

While the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense did sell out rapidly, we’re hoping that Sony will release more, especially in time for the holidays. In the meantime, and so as to ensure you have the right tools to enjoy Astro Bot to its fullest potential, check out the latest, lowest prices on DualSense where you are in the world below.