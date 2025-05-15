When The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense was announced by Sony on March 6, 2025, I knew that I had to get one. I’m like that with (almost) anything related to the series, and even though the design seemed a little underwhelming at first, there was never any doubt that it would end up in my DualSense PS5 controller collection.

While ‘big fan of thing wants the latest merch of said thing’ isn’t a showstopper of a concept, the allure of The Last of Us special editions and gear is always strong in the fanbase, and each release almost always sells out. Look at The Last of Us Complete - a re-packaged double pack of the existing PS5 versions of the series’ two games re-released, surely, to coincide with The Last of Us season 2 on HBO - the physical edition of which sold out in mere hours, maybe minutes even though most buyers have surely played both games before.

Nonetheless, I’m still glad I managed to get my hands on the DualSense, as it really is proving to be one of the best companions for fans like me. Its unique take on crafting a Limited Edition aesthetic goes beyond the usual incorporation of a game’s color scheme or key art - instead, its design is filled with iconography and, for me, embraces the idea that even simple images can trigger memories and offer meaning.

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

Memories and moments

At first glance, the design of The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense almost looks as if dozens of in-game icons have been carelessly, nigh-on randomly, thrown across its front. But, for mega fans like me, this isn’t the case: the controller isn’t simply covered in graphics - it’s covered in memorable moments.

The restrained black and white color scheme is overall a quite simple affair - and somewhat at odds with the series’ themes of morally grey motives, actions, and situations. The only design element on the reverse of the pad is the name of the series printed in a simple white font. The white thumb sticks are very slick, though, and help to separate the black arms of the controller that house the stars of the show: those icons.

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

The white Firefly symbol, butterfly, and WLF symbol stand out the most and act as the ‘anchor’ points on the controller, but the subtle stars of the show in the glossy black icons elsewhere are where the controller completely wins me over, with each evoking memories and moments instantly.

For example, I glance at the banjo and immediately hear Gustavo Santaolalla’s music; see the icon of Ellie and Riley’s polaroid and am instantly transported to the fair in Left Behind; clock the unfolded map background and can quickly visualise Ellie unfurling and drawing on the Seattle map in Part 2; and see the hammer icon and immediately relive that famous scene of Abby in the woods with Lev and Yara.

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

Perhaps my favorite one, though, is the simple brick. This was the one I clocked first, and it immediately brought back a strong memory of one of my playthroughs of The Last of Us Remastered, where I was on a Survivor difficulty playthrough and suffering from the lack of resources, constantly internally screaming, ‘just give me a brick! I just need one brick!’.

Each of these icons has the potential to do something similar for fans, too, and these tiny details - much like the subtleties on the Astro Bot controller’s design - make for a nuanced and excellent Limited Edition pad.

I do wish the emblems and icons had a bit more prominence generally, though, as black on black is a tough combo to fully appreciate. I’d also have thrown in some texture for them, too, or raised them up from the surface ever so slightly, which would make them easier to appreciate.

However, all in, this is another excellent Limited Edition DualSense from Sony that knows its audience, knows which bits of the series to highlight in such accessories, and has executed it masterfully, ensuring the design of a controller can evoke and serve something beyond just physically playing games on PS5.