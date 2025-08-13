The best Prime Video movies aren’t always loved by critics – here’s my underrated pick for August 2025
Ignore the critics and check out this great horror movie
Prime Video has added 56 new movies and 13 new TV shows in August, and one title in particular really stood out to me. Even so, its poor Rotten Tomatoes score might put you off.
Wolf Man is the latest Leigh Whannell movie, and after his great track record with films like The Invisible Man and Upgrade, it was disappointing to see this one getting panned critically. Currently, it has a 48% score on the site, indicating it's "rotten".
But I'm a huge fan of Wolf Man, having given it a 4-star review when I watched the movie a few months ago. I also got the chance to interview the lead actor, Christopher Abbott, who spoke to me about the movie's tragic elements.
While Wolf Man may not be considered worthy of a spot on our best Prime Video movies list, here's why you should check it out.
Why you should watch Wolf Man
Wolf Man is an emotional, scary take on the classic Universal Monster movie creature, as we follow a family man named Blake who attempts to protect his family from a werewolf.
In terrifying scenes, though, Blake becomes infected and slowly transforms into one himself. I was really impressed by how this was done, and as Blake becomes more monstrous, he's unable to understand or communicate with his family.
Of course, it is scary in places with some effective jumpy moments, but it was the emotionally driven nature of it that really got me. It's a deeply sad movie about loss, grief, and change, and uses horror tropes well to communicate this.
You may have already seen Weapons, which I gave a 5-star review to, and Wolf Man features another excellent performance from Julia Garner opposite Christopher Abbott. It's a star-studded cast with an equally great performance from a young Matilda Firth, who plays the couple's daughter.
Despite the fact that it hasn't been well received by the majority of critics, I do think there's an audience here, especially if you love character-driven horrors and one-location chills.
Now that it's streaming on Prime Video, why not try it out and see what you think?
