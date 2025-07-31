Weapons director Zach Cregger admits he's feeling the pressure after the success of his previous movie, Barbarian

But he told TechRadar that he "feels secure" in the movie he's made

Weapons is in theaters from August 8

Zach Cregger terrified us all in 2022 with his horror hit Barbarian and he is set to do it again with the new movie Weapons.

It's not easy following up from a breakout movie. With Barbarian scoring an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, horror fans are hoping for the same standard when it comes to Weapons.

In Cregger's latest movie, we follow the mysterious disappearances of multiple children who ran away from their homes at exactly 2:17am. Weapons viral marketing campaign had everyone talking, and now the pressure is on for it to be as good as Barbarian.

Speaking to TechRadar, Cregger told me about how he was feeling ahead of Weapons' release. He said: "I'm nervous just because I love the movie so much, and I want people to go see it, but I feel very confident because I feel secure in the movie that I made. "

"I love Weapons. I think it's a bigger riff on Barbarian. This is more and in a good way. I feel like I can sleep soundly at night no matter what happens, knowing like I did my job, but, you know, you hope people show up. "

Weapons | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Weapons is also Cregger's first time scoring a movie alongside two of his friends, so fans will get to hear some of his music on this project.

He told me: "I did it with two of my best friends who I was in a band with in high school, and we just kind of have the same musical mind and so the three of us, Hays and Ryan Holladay and myself, we kind of scored it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We scored the movie before I shot it, and then when I was editing it, you know, we just laid the score in."

One of the things I loved about Barbarian was the one word, impactful title, something that he did again with Weapons. I asked about the title and he said : "I think it's such a mysterious thing and with the mystery, it's just incredible. It just feels right."