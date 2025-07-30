- Some of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains appear to have been revealed
- A now-deleted Instagram post teased who Tom Holland's wallcrawler may face in the Marvel movie
- It also offers fresh hope over possible Daredevil and Venom cameos
Two of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains might have been revealed ahead of time by an unlikely source.
Just days before filming begins on the hotly anticipated Marvel project, an assistant to the movie's director Destin Daniel Cretton seems to have given the game away about some of the bad guys that Tom Holland's webslinger will do battle with.
Yesterday (July 29), a post uploaded to the Instagram account of Hiyo Cao showed two specific Spider-Man comic book covers that dropped some big clues about said villains. Indeed, the literary works in question – 1974's 'The Amazing Spider-Man #134' and 1991's 'The Amazing Spider-Man #345' – show Spidey facing off against Tarantula and Boomerang.
This doesn't confirm that these members of the wallcrawler's extensive rogues gallery will make their live-action debuts in Brand New Day. However, the fact that Cao quickly deleted their post – though not quick enough, as evidenced by screenshots obtained by X/Twitter fan accounts, including @cosmic_marvel (see below) – indicates there might be some truth to the pair showing up in Spider-Man 4.
Destin Daniel Cretton’s assistant has shared a new post on Instagram featuring multiple Spider-Man comic covers.Kevin Feige previously said that Destin will be bringing multiple comic covers to life in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/43zsZBRlAWJuly 29, 2025
Recent comments made by Marvel President Kevin Feige also suggest Tarantula and Boomerang are set to feature. Speaking to Collider, Feige said Cretton has "eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool". That implies Cretton will recreate these comic covers in a live-action format. Based on Cao's now-deleted post, it's highly likely Tarantula and Boomerang will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) bows in Spidey's next big-screen adventure.
This isn't the first time Boomerang has been linked with a role in the Marvel Phase 6 flick. In May, Boomerang was one of three villains reportedly set to feature in Brand New Day, with the others being Tombstone and Scorpion. If Tarantula is set to join that contingent, alongside other rumored Spider-Man antagonists like Mister Negative, it could be that some of them only have minor roles to play in proceedings. Alternatively, Marvel might be building out a prototype roster of The Sinister Six, i.e. the titled bestowed on a group of supervillains who team up to take down the iconic webhead in Marvel literature.
Boomerang and Tarantula's potential appearances aren't the only ones that these two comic books tease. Indeed, 'The Amazing Spider-Man #134' also features Daredevil in a supporting role, while 'The Amazing Spider-Man #345' includes the re-emergence of Venom.
Fans have longed for a team-up between Spider-Man and Daredevil on the silver screen. Additionally, the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that a part of the Symbiote, which bonded to Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in the on-hiatus Sony Spider-Man Universe, was left behind in the MCU after Eddie and Venom's brief multiversal jaunt in Marvel's cinematic juggernaut.
Will we see Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil reunite with Holland's Peter Parker following their all-too-brief scene together in No Way Home? And will Spidey acquire his iconic black suit if the left-behind symbiote bonds to him in Brand New Day? Who knows but, considering Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher will show up in Brand New Day – he does so in 'The Amazing Spider-Man #134', which lends further weight to Tarantula's appearance – we can't officially rule out either scenario, i.e. Daredevil and Venom popping up, just yet.
With filming set to begin on Spider-Man 4 shortly, I'm hoping we'll get some sneaky behind-the-scenes shots that confirm or deny any or all of the above. Until then, read more of my Brand New Day coverage below.
