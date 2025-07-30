KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's most-watched original animated film of all time

It's beaten the likes of Klaus and Leo , other Netflix animated originals

Fans are now calling for a sequel, but there's no news on whether one will be made

KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. It's made new streaming records for Netflix, becoming the streamer's most-watched original animated film of all time.

Considering the streaming service is home to other animated hits like Klaus and Adam Sandler's Leo, both on our best Netflix movies round-up, this is a huge achievement for KPop Demon Hunters.

Although Netflix's current number 1 movie is Sandler's golfing comeback Happy Gilmore 2, KPop Demon Hunters is making headlines and still follows closely behind in the second spot.

News of the movie's record was celebrated on Netflix's social media, where they wrote: "It's their moment! KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched original animated film of ALL TIME."

Kpop Demon Hunters fans are calling for an encore

KPop Demon Hunters fans say the show must go on, as plenty of them are asking for a sequel to the Netflix hit.

The movie follows fictional KPop girl group, Huntr/x, who lead double lives as they face off against a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons that they are tasked with hunting.

It's received considerable praise for its energy, vibrant colors, and, of course, catchy songs, gaining a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score. With the majority of viewers so enamored by the movie, it's no surprise that fans want more.

So far, Netflix hasn't confirmed whether KPop Demon Hunters will get a sequel, so we will have to wait patiently and see if one is greenlit.

KPop Demon Hunters follows in the footsteps of Squid Game season 3, which became the streamer's most popular non-English language series and inspired people to get into more KDrama as a result.

While KPop Demon Hunters is an American production and is in English, it's certainly got fans even more immersed in Korean culture as a result. It will be interesting to see if a sequel does arrive off the back of all this hype.