KPop Demon Hunters breaks records for Netflix - but so far, there's no word on a sequel
KPop and demons is a winning combo
- KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's most-watched original animated film of all time
- It's beaten the likes of Klaus and Leo, other Netflix animated originals
- Fans are now calling for a sequel, but there's no news on whether one will be made
KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. It's made new streaming records for Netflix, becoming the streamer's most-watched original animated film of all time.
Considering the streaming service is home to other animated hits like Klaus and Adam Sandler's Leo, both on our best Netflix movies round-up, this is a huge achievement for KPop Demon Hunters.
Although Netflix's current number 1 movie is Sandler's golfing comeback Happy Gilmore 2, KPop Demon Hunters is making headlines and still follows closely behind in the second spot.
News of the movie's record was celebrated on Netflix's social media, where they wrote: "It's their moment! KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched original animated film of ALL TIME."
It's their moment!KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched original animated film of ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/zHpijRAzT6July 29, 2025
Kpop Demon Hunters fans are calling for an encore
KPop Demon Hunters fans say the show must go on, as plenty of them are asking for a sequel to the Netflix hit.
The movie follows fictional KPop girl group, Huntr/x, who lead double lives as they face off against a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons that they are tasked with hunting.
It's received considerable praise for its energy, vibrant colors, and, of course, catchy songs, gaining a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score. With the majority of viewers so enamored by the movie, it's no surprise that fans want more.
just finished kpop demon hunters, yeah this is one of the few movies that i wouldn’t mind if it had a sequel pic.twitter.com/hAS1DQST2dJuly 26, 2025
trying to be okay but there's no kpop demon hunters sequel to watch right now.😭 pic.twitter.com/ZGD1NmKhCGJune 30, 2025
i know i’m so late to the party but kpop demon hunters legit changed my life i need the sequel now netflixJuly 30, 2025
So far, Netflix hasn't confirmed whether KPop Demon Hunters will get a sequel, so we will have to wait patiently and see if one is greenlit.
KPop Demon Hunters follows in the footsteps of Squid Game season 3, which became the streamer's most popular non-English language series and inspired people to get into more KDrama as a result.
While KPop Demon Hunters is an American production and is in English, it's certainly got fans even more immersed in Korean culture as a result. It will be interesting to see if a sequel does arrive off the back of all this hype.
