The Tesla Cybertruck is officially a flop, but a smaller version could be en route – here are 5 things I think it needs

Sales of Cybertruck have consistently underperformed original forecasts

Media outlets have placed it among the biggest automotive flops in decades

Tesla could be planning a smaller electric pick-up to soften the blow

Tesla originally predicted it would sell around 250,000 Cybertrucks every year, with Elon Musk going on to state that the number could increase to 500,000. The reality has been much harsher, with just 20,000 angular, electric trucks sold each year.

There are so many reasons why the vehicle has proven to be a commercial misfire, ranging from Musk’s involvement in politics to the myriad build quality and recall issues Cybertruck has suffered. Not to mention the fact that it looks the way it does.

However, Business Insider reports that Tesla’s VP of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy, discussed the possibility of developing a smaller pick-up during a recent interview. "We've definitely been churning in the design studio about what we might do to serve that need for sure,” he revealed.

It is not 100 per cent clear whether Moravy is talking about a smaller version of the Cybertruck, or a more practical, entirely new small pick-up that is likely in response to the recent launch of Slate Auto — the Amazon-backed business founded by Jeff Bezos.

After all, completely ripping up the design of the original Cybertruck and changing most of its defining features would, effectively, be admission that Musk was wrong all along – something that is very unlikely to happen.

Secondly, Moravy also mentions the smaller pick-up in the same breath as the Robotaxi, suggesting that goods and items need to be autonomously hauled around as much as people.

A pick-up for the people

(Image credit: Slate Auto)

Tesla has been resting on its laurels of late, stalling a number of potential new vehicle lunches that could add further revenue streams and dig the company out of a hole.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A more affordable, $25,000 Tesla was hyped as being the next great hope, while the long overdue Roadster has been kicked around for so long, many of the original investors have lost all trust and interest in the project.

If a smaller Tesla pick-up is to be successful it needs to do all of the things that the Cybertruck can’t – namely, be more affordable and practical to use for everyday tasks, rather than a flashy lifestyle extension.

The pick-up truck market is enormous in North America, but it is also growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific and the BRICS countries. Research by IMARC Group suggests that the market with reach $260 billion by 2033.

The simple fact is, many individuals, families and business use the utilitarian vehicle for both business and pleasure. So, firstly, Tesla’s smaller pick-up will have to be able to perform, haul larger loads and prove reliable over rough ground. The almost invincible Toyota Hilux is testament to this philosophy.

Secondly, it will also have to be efficient, offering the sort of practical range that can handle daily journeys and charge rapidly when the larger road trips are required. Forget monstrous battery packs, 800V electrical architecture and rapid charging should take care of the bigger trips.

While technology has always been part of Tesla’s DNA, it’s not anywhere near as important here.

Harnessing the company’s excellent infotainment system and seamless charging experience will prove a huge selling point, but the company won’t really have to worry about passenger screens, flashy light displays and other such trivial trickery. At the end of the day, a pick-up is a workhorse. Leave the lifestyle stuff to Rivian and keep the costs down.

Finally, Tesla needs to bury the ego and start making cars for the people again. It needs to convince the general public that an electric pick-up truck is a solid investment, dispelling range and EV anxiety in the same way it almost single-handedly converted a large chunk of the car-buying community to electric with the Model S back in 2012.