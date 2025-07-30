Eizo FlexScan FLT-S uses just 6 watts of power, making it far more efficient than most office monitors

Certified as the world’s first Class A monitor under Europe’s updated energy standards

Connects using just one cable through docking stations, keeping desks clear and clutter-free

Eizo has announced the FlexScan FLT-S, a 23.8 inch full HD monitor that brings energy efficiency, portability, and a clean design into a single display.

Though marketed as a business monitor, its combination of low power draw, simplified setup, and flexible use makes it a compelling alternative to many traditional desktop monitors.

This device is currently available in Japan for 59,950 yen (approx. $406), and it is sold as a made to order product, which suggests that it targets professionals.

Some reasons why this device can replace mainstream systems

At just 6 watts during typical use, the FLT-S offers energy savings far beyond what most standard monitors can match.

Eizo says this makes it the world’s first monitor to earn a Class A energy label under the EU’s 2019/2013 regulation, which reflects its power consumption and efficient internal design.

In office environments with multiple displays running for 8 or more hours a day, this reduction in power use could translate into noticeably lower electricity bills.

It is not just good for sustainability, it is a practical financial benefit, especially at scale.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Compared to larger or older screens that often consume three or four times as much power, the FLT-S shifts the baseline for what users should expect in efficiency.

Another major advantage of the FLT-S is its minimal setup with single cable operation via USB-C or similar docks.

In most workspaces, it can be plugged into a docking station, reducing cable clutter and simplifying desk layouts, which supports a cleaner and more manageable working environment.

Unlike the earlier FlexScan FLT model, which came with a clamping arm, the FLT-S includes a small desk stand that can be placed anywhere without installation, making it suitable for open offices, temporary desks, or situations where mounting is impractical.

It supports tidy, low maintenance setups, which is now expected in modern business environments.

Also, with its lightweight build, simple stand, and plug and play nature, it can be moved around more easily, whether it is a quick desk change or being taken home for hybrid work.

Users do not need to unmount or disassemble anything, just pick it up, take it home, and plug it in.

This mobility places it alongside the best portable monitor options, but with better performance and a full desktop size.

It also means businesses do not have to issue separate screens for home and office. One unit does both jobs well.

Via mynavi