The all-new Pebble watches just got a new name and release date – here’s how to get one

The founder of Pebble smartwatches has reacquired the Pebble name

Upcoming watches from his Core Devices firm will be renamed

The first new Pebble watch is now expected to launch in August

If you miss the old days of Pebble watches, you’re in luck, as the smartwatch brand that began it all is making an unexpected comeback. That means it might not be long before you can slap a Pebble watch on your wrist like it’s 2015 all over again.

Pebble was originally founded by Eric Migicovsky, who now runs Core Devices, which succeeded Pebble when it shut down in 2016. Although Migicovsky previously revealed that he was working on two new watches that were based on the open-source PebbleOS operating system, they were to be made under the Core Devices brand name. Now, that’s all changed.

Writing on his blog, Migicovsky explained that he had been able to reacquire the Pebble trademark, which will now be incorporated into upcoming products. And it seems that the company is not wasting time, as its Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches have both been renamed to Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2, respectively.

Neither are ready for launch yet, though, with the former shipping out to beta users and the latter undergoing engineering verification testing (EVT). But for anyone excited by the Pebble brand, the name change alone will be enough to get the heart racing.

Shipping in August

(Image credit: Core Devices)

Want to get your hands on one of these rebranded watches? You can pre-order both from Core Devices’ rePebble website. The devices are still using the old “Core” names, and presumably this will be updated shortly. The Pebble 2 Duo is available for $149, while the Core Time 2 can be ordered for $225.

In his blog post, Migicovsky wrote that his company hopes to start shipping the Pebble 2 Duo by the end of August (a delay from its original July estimate). The hold-up is due to testing of an improved waterproofing rating, while a speaker has also been added that needs to be waterproofed as well.

There’s one additional hitch with ordering: tariffs. Migicovsky says you’ll be charged about $10 per Pebble 2 Duo if you’re ordering from the US. Non-US orders won’t be affected by tariffs, as the devices are shipped out from Hong Kong.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Migicovsky has also been testing the Pebble 2 Duo’s Bluetooth range (in a “super unscientific” manner, he concedes), and says it hits roughly 140 meters in open-air surroundings. On a street with buildings, the range is slightly longer.

The blog post also mentioned a handful of updates to the Pebble Time 2. Among them, Migicovsky said the design had been made “a bit sleeker,” although he didn’t share any specifics. Since the watch is in the EVT stage of manufacturing, it’s a little too early to start thinking about shipping dates.

Still, with the Pebble name making a comeback almost a decade after it stopped being sold, fans of the smartwatch will undoubtedly be excited for further news. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more in the meantime.