Here's your last chance to score the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 for as little as $99.99 with our exclusive trade-in deal

The brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 only just launched, but it appears Samsung has forgotten to end its massive preorder trade-in deal on the smartwatch that lets you pick up the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 for as little as $99.99 (was $349.99).

You need to follow our exclusive TechRadar link to the Samsung store and trade in your existing smartwatch to get this price.

Note that the exact rebate you get depends on the device you hand over, too. The maximum discount of $200 comes from trading in a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, a Galaxy Watch Ultra, or a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

However, you can trade in other eligible smartwatches for a rebate of anywhere between $50 - $175, so there's potential for a good discount even if you don't have one of the latest Samsung wearables. You can even get a flat $50 credit if you don't have anything to trade in, which you can put towards earbuds, straps, or other accessories at Samsung.

Given that this was originally a preorder offer, I suggest moving fast if you want to secure this super-low upgrade price for the smartwatch that impressed in our early hands-on. I can't imagine it'll stick around for much longer and probably won't be available again until the Labor Day sales in September.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 from $99.99 – ends soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: was $349.99 now from $99.99 with exclusive TechRadar link and a trade-in

Digging into our early impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 suggests that the latest smartwatch is more than just an iterative upgrade this time around. Standout features include a slicker and slimmer design, advanced health, sleep, and AI features, and software improvements to make your exercise planning even easier.

If you're currently rocking a Galaxy Watch 7 or have found you don't need all of the most advanced features in the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it could be worth using this opportunity to switch devices while the trade-in rebates are high. Just be aware that the battery life is still relatively short, even with a bigger battery – around one or two days from a full charge.

Samsung recently launched a brand new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which we've also had hands-on time with recently, and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra. It'll be interesting to see if any of these new wearables make their way onto our best smartwatches buying guide after further testing. For now, the price of the Galaxy Watch 8 with this offer makes it a very tempting upgrade.