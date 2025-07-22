Forget the Galaxy Watch 8 – grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Every time a new smartwatch deal pops up, I'm seriously tempted to upgrade. I've been using an ageing Fitbit Versa 2 for some years now, and while it's still fine for my needs, I feel I should get something new before it gives up entirely. Maybe now's the time, then, as I've just seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon for $159.99 (was $299.99).

Yep, I'm aware that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is almost here with its newer design, Gemini assistant integration, and software upgrades. But, if those features aren't at the top of your must-have list, then not only is that a huge $140 saving on the older Galaxy Watch 7, it's also a record-low price for the last-generation wearable.

While the battery life has disappointed some users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is still a capable smartwatch that can track all the essential health, sleep, and fitness metrics you need. It also boasts a slick design, the responsive Wear OS, smart AI integration, and a clear Super AMOLED display. Altogether, it's a bargain at this price.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 feels like a steal at this record-low price on Amazon. It may be older now and set to be replaced by the Galaxy Watch 8, but this is still a clever and capable wearable for all your health and fitness tracking needs – and handy Android smartphone integration features. One not to miss before it's gone for good that even I'm tempted to upgrade to.

You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review for a full breakdown of what we loved about this smartwatch and why it's such a good buy at this lowest-ever price.

We found that the bezel-free circular design is a clear high point, with a clean and stylish finish, bright and crisp Super AMOLED display, and a powerful Exynos chip that delivers excellent performance. The latter two combine to display all the health and fitness metrics you want to track, as well as notifications, music, and alerts from your connected smartphone.

Our review also calls out how it integrates some genuinely useful AI features to offer actionable health suggestions based on your tracked data. This can include summarising your energy score to better tailor workouts and offering ideas to improve sleep habits (a useful one for me).

If you would prefer to go for the latest tech, there's still time to bag the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 preorder deal, which includes savings of up to $200 with a trade-in. You'll need to act fast, though, as that offer ends when the smartwatch launches on July 25. You can also check out our guides to the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers if you want to compare other options.