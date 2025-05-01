The brilliant Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 plummets to its lowest-ever price

When it comes to phones, it's hard to tear me away from an iPhone, but I'm much less fussy about the best smartwatches. There are so many outstanding options available from various manufacturers, and because I'm yet to restrict myself to simply buying the latest Apple Watch every time, these latest offers on a Android wearable have caught my eye.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is at Amazon US for $209.99 (was $299.99). You can also pick up the exact same watch at Amazon UK for £214 (was £289).

Not only is this a substantial discount, but it also brings the well-rated smartwatch back to its lowest-ever price in both regions. If you're looking to get fit this summer or just want a trendy smartwatch, now's the time to invest.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon At a record-low price, the latest Samsung smartwatch is more affordable than ever. At 30% less than the RRP, you get extensive health and fitness tracking alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay. Considering all this is displayed on an incredible AMOLED display makes it that bit sweeter.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was £289 now £214 at Amazon The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is also on sale in the UK at its lowest-ever price. This is a solid, all-around wearable for health and fitness tracking, sleep tracking, exercise tracking, and all of the usual smartwatch features that tie in to your Android smartphone. It also helps that it sports a sleek and stylish design, boasts speedy performance, and has a reasonable all-day battery life.

The headline from our Galaxy Watch 7 review is that "a new chip and BioActive sensor steal the show". That means more power and greater accuracy: two very important qualities when you're measuring vital health data.

If you care about AI features, then you'll love the ability to compare current workouts with previous ones. AI is one area in which the Galaxy Watch 7 sets itself apart from all its predecessors.

Alongside performance, we spoke highly of the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design of the smartwatch. The slick AMOLED display, which looks fantastic in all environments, only further cements this smartwatch as one of the best on the market.

If you're set on Android, then you can explore more options in our best Android smartwatches guide. Alternatively, if you're open to Apple products, then we have a full roundup of the best smartwatches for the iPhone.