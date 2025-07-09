The excellent Galaxy Watch 7 plummets to a new lowest-ever price for Prime Day

If you're looking for a fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal on one of the best smartwatches, then we have a cracking deal just for you. It's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which is now on sale at Amazon for $159.99 (was $299.99).

This whopping $140 discount wipes the floor with the previous record-low price of $199.99. The deal is only available for Prime members, but it's worth subscribing for a month or signing up for a 30-day free trial, even if just to take advantage of this deal.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The last time we saw this impressive smartwatch discounted, it was only down to $199.99. With a further $40 off, there's no better time to own the flagship watch from Samsung. It effortlessly records all your health and fitness data and serves it up on a beautiful AMOLED display.

Our extensive Galaxy Watch 7 review is well worth a read if you're interested in buying this smartwatch. To give you a little sneak peek into our findings, we spoke highly of the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design as well as a powerful Exynos chip that delivers excellent performance.

The smartwatch also has a beautiful AMOLED screen, which displays all your metrics clearly and beautifully. It's also bright enough to make the text super easy to read, even in the most demanding of lighting conditions.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 7 provides personalized health suggestions based on your tracked data. It also gives an AI-calculated energy score based on your metrics from the day before, but it's probably worth taking that with a pinch of salt, as it's not always that accurate.

