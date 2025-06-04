The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra crashes to a new record-low price on Amazon

One of the best smartwatches for Android fans is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Not only is it hands down the biggest and best smartwatch that Samsung has released thus far, but it's also now down to a record-low price. That means you can pick up the Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon for only $399.99 (was $649.99).

We've seen a lot of trade-in deals for this excellent watch, but this is one of the first times you can benefit from such a large single straight-up discount. It's a pretty impressive price drop, too.

For the money, you'll get a powerful, durable, and long-lasting smartwatch that's packed full of health and fitness tracking features suited for big adventures.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A $250 discount brings this excellent smartwatch down to a new record-low price. Getting Samsung's best watch so far for under $400 is a fantastic deal that is well worth consideration. We love the clear and bright AMOLED display, useful health and exercise tracking features, and the super powerful chip that makes this a top smartwatch for the fitness enthusiast and outdoor adventurer.

A "beast of a smartwatch". That's how our fitness and wearables editor, Matt Evans, described the watch in his Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review. Take a read for a complete breakdown of all the specs, features, and performance of the wearable.

We love the 480x480 AMOLED display that is bright enough to work in almost all lighting conditions. It also runs for up to 100 hours, which is maybe even more impressive. The built-in Quick button, which is similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra, makes for easier operation than ever before.

You'll also find all the standard health and fitness tracking functionality alongside a solid exterior made of titanium. Its rugged credentials continue with the 10ATM and IP68 waterproof rating.

If you'd like to consider your options, then our best smartwatches buying guide has you covered. We've split them up based on features and price so you can quickly narrow your search down.