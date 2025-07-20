This mini PC has two 10Gb Ethernet LAN ports, a fingerprint reader, and can even connect to an external GPU - so remind me again why we need a full desktop PC?
Beelink upgrades CPU, but the gains are minor
- Beelink GTi15 Ultra offers vapor cooling in a chassis barely larger than a paperback novel
- A fingerprint reader and dual 10GbE ports are rare finds on any mini PC
- External GPU support solves one problem and creates three others in terms of cost and footprint
Beelink’s GTi15 Ultra mini PC has been launched with features more commonly associated with full-sized desktops.
The standout elements include dual 10Gb Ethernet LAN ports, a fingerprint reader, and support for external graphics - additions which suggest it is built for users who demand more than casual browsing or media playback, especially those looking to downsize without giving up specific performance perks.
Compared to its predecessor, the GTi14, the new GTi15 Ultra brings an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, but the raw CPU performance gain is modest, about 11%, based on internal benchmarks.
Marginal CPU gains, sharper GPU contrast
Beelink’s GTi15 Ultra doesn’t emerge in a vacuum; it’s the next step in a mini PC lineage that has gradually pushed the envelope.
Earlier models like the GTi12 Ultra and GTi14 Ultra pioneered the inclusion of a PCIe x8 expansion slot for Beelink’s proprietary EX GPU dock, targeting users who wanted a compact form factor but still needed the option of a desktop-class GPU.
The bigger change, however, lies in the integrated Arc Graphics 140T, which replaces the Arc 8-core iGPU from the previous model.
Despite the branding, this shift may not result in a meaningful leap for GPU-heavy tasks.
The option to connect Beelink’s own external GPU dock certainly offers more flexibility, but not without added cost and space concerns.
With up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and a built-in 145W PSU, the GTi15 Ultra is presented as a serious machine for demanding users.
The dual 10GbE ports point toward a networking edge that could appeal to niche professional workflows, potentially making it viable as a business PC - but in most work settings, such bandwidth far exceeds actual requirements.
The same goes for vapor chamber cooling, which may help thermals but feels more like a talking point than a necessity in typical office scenarios.
Starting at roughly $655 in barebones form and climbing to nearly $880 when configured with 64GB RAM and 1TB storage, this mini PC lands in price territory occupied by capable desktops and laptops.
While the appeal of a sleek video editing PC in such a small footprint is understandable, compromises remain, especially when factoring in the limited internal GPU and dependency on external docks for full graphics performance.
