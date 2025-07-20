Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, July 20 (game #770).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #771) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FREEZING

FOOT

EXTRA

CONTRACTION

ICING

SHRINKAGE

CONDENSATION

MELTING

POSSESSIVE

YADA YADA

BONUS

REGIFTING

FESTIVUS

QUOTE

GRAVY

VAPORIZATION

NYT Connections today (game #771) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Something on top

Something on top GREEN: States of water

States of water BLUE: Jerry and friends

Jerry and friends PURPLE: A punctuation mark in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #771) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ADDITIONAL PERK

GREEN: PHASE TRANSITIONS FOR LIQUIDS

BLUE: CONCEPTS FROM "SEINFELD"

PURPLE: WHAT ' CAN INDICATE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #771) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #771, are…

YELLOW: ADDITIONAL PERK BONUS, EXTRA, GRAVY, ICING

BONUS, EXTRA, GRAVY, ICING GREEN: PHASE TRANSITIONS FOR LIQUIDS CONDENSATION, FREEZING, MELTING, VAPORIZATION

CONDENSATION, FREEZING, MELTING, VAPORIZATION BLUE: CONCEPTS FROM "SEINFELD" FESTIVUS, REGIFTING, SHRINKAGE, YADA YADA

FESTIVUS, REGIFTING, SHRINKAGE, YADA YADA PURPLE: WHAT ' CAN INDICATE CONTRACTION, FOOT, POSSESSIVE, QUOTE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I interpret the idiom ‘it’s all GRAVY' as meaning that being alive and healthy is already fantastic and whatever else life brings you is a bonus. Other people may interpret it as an endless supply of free gravy or possibly that everything tastes like gravy, but either way it's a positive thing. Well, unless you don’t like gravy.

Anyway, I digress. Today’s gift from Connections was the wonderful CONCEPTS FROM “SEINFELD” including, in my opinion, its crowning achievement in creating a public holiday for “the rest of us”. An excuse for me to watch a couple of classic episodes in my lunch hour.

Fortunately, I had the other three groups quickly completed before I had to even contemplate the purple foursome.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, July 20, game #770)

YELLOW: MOVE TO THE MUSIC BOP, BOUNCE, GROOVE, SWAY

BOP, BOUNCE, GROOVE, SWAY GREEN: INHALATION DRAG, DRAW, PUFF, PULL

DRAG, DRAW, PUFF, PULL BLUE: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS DRY, GIN, SHAKEN, TWIST

DRY, GIN, SHAKEN, TWIST PURPLE: ___WORD BUZZ, CROSS, LOAN, PASS