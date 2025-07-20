Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, July 20 (game #504).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #505) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I fold!

NYT Strands today (game #505) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BANK

BRINE

FLOW

SHIFT

TURBO

WHEY

NYT Strands today (game #505) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #505) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #505) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #505, are…

KITE

FROG

FISH

CRANE

BUTTERFLY

SPANGRAM: ORIGAMI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

It took me until my fourth word, which was CRANE, to understand the significance of “I fold!”. After that it was a case of finding a letter-O close to an edge and connecting ORIGAMI.

Despite this moment of revelation, today’s search didn’t get any easier – mainly because a crane is the most obvious shape you can make, but also because hundreds of items can be created by folding a square piece of thin paper.

Thankfully, FLOWER and BUTTERFLY were easy to spot, but even though there were only five letters left I still struggled to see HEART (trying “earth” first – maybe you just screw the paper up into a ball).

