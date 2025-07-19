Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, July 19 (game #503).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #504) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Shore thing!

NYT Strands today (game #504) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEAR

HATS

DATA

CHAT

PAGE

SONG

NYT Strands today (game #504) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #504) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #504) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #504, are…

WRAP

BIKINI

SARONG

TRUNKS

SANDALS

SWIMSUIT

SPANGRAM: BEACH ATTIRE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

An easy search today. One that we could do from the safety of a sun lounger without having to tax our brains too much, although initially I did think we were looking for ocean geography.

Some people have very different ideas about BEACH ATTIRE to the ones we searched for.

I don’t think I’ve ever worn anything other than shorts and SANDALS whenever I’ve visited a beach. This is not the case with my whole family, as my grandparents would wear their regular clothes to the beach – and my grandfather’s idea of regular attire was a three-piece suit.

The one concession to their whereabouts would be to place knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, but their cardigans and jackets would stay firmly on regardless of the weather.

