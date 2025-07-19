Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, July 19 (game #769).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #770) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ВОР

DRAW

CROSS

BUZZ

DRY

LOAN

PULL

SWAY

BOUNCE

TWIST

DRAG

SHAKEN

PASS

GROOVE

GIN

PUFF

NYT Connections today (game #770) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Almost dancing

Almost dancing GREEN: Breathe in

Breathe in BLUE: Not stirred

Not stirred PURPLE: Add a word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #770) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MOVE TO THE MUSIC

GREEN: INHALATION

BLUE: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS

PURPLE: ___WORD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #770) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #770, are…

YELLOW: MOVE TO THE MUSIC BOP, BOUNCE, GROOVE, SWAY

BOP, BOUNCE, GROOVE, SWAY GREEN: INHALATION DRAG, DRAW, PUFF, PULL

DRAG, DRAW, PUFF, PULL BLUE: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS DRY, GIN, SHAKEN, TWIST

DRY, GIN, SHAKEN, TWIST PURPLE: ___WORD BUZZ, CROSS, LOAN, PASS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Today I got the idea stuck in my head that there was a group about a card game, so I had DRAW, PULL, PASS and CROSS. Fortunately, I abandoned this idea before I made any more mistakes.

Getting MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS helped narrow things down and led to me finding the green and yellow groups.

A good thing, as I would have struggled to find the fourth member of the purple quartet after BUZZ, cross and pass, but today I learned that loanword is a word adopted from a foreign language with little or no modification.

There are some obvious examples, such as safari, karaoke and guru, but also some surprising ones like cookie, which comes from the Dutch language, and cartoon – which originated in Italian.

