Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #860) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HAND

HOCK

PEDAL

SKATE

BACON

CELL

PICKLE

CAGE

DODGE

COAST

FORD

BREEZE

CRUISE

RACQUET

FLOAT

TRAYED

NYT Connections today (game #860) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Slip sliding away

Slip sliding away GREEN: Add a word that rhyme with “hall”

Add a word that rhyme with “hall” BLUE: Notable Hollywood icons

Notable Hollywood icons PURPLE: Sound like words used in retail

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #860) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GLIDE

GREEN: WORDS BEFORE "BALL" IN SPORTS

BLUE: PROLIFIC ACTORS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "VEND"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #860) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #860, are…

YELLOW: GLIDE BREEZE, COAST, FLOAT, SKATE

BREEZE, COAST, FLOAT, SKATE GREEN: WORDS BEFORE "BALL" IN SPORTS DODGE, HAND, PICKLE, RACQUET

DODGE, HAND, PICKLE, RACQUET BLUE: PROLIFIC ACTORS BACON, CAGE, CRUISE, FORD

BACON, CAGE, CRUISE, FORD PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "VEND" CELL, HOCK, PEDAL, TRAYED

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Every one of these groups was a lucky solve for me, starting with PROLIFIC ACTORS.

I initially thought that BACON might have something to do with food or pork products but in conjunction with CRUISE I guessed that acting was the link.

Incidentally, I am sure there will be some who agree that while the other stars are prolific, Tom CRUISE has made far fewer movies than he could have – most years we only get one chance to see him sprinting away from an explosion – so does he really belong in this quartet?

GLIDE I got, really because I just thought the words looked good together and WORDS BEFORE “BALL” IN SPORTS because I thought the connection was trickery. The thing is, whether you know it or fudge it the result is still the same.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 17, game #859)

YELLOW: USED DURING A PRESENTATION CLICKER, LASER POINTER, PROJECTOR, SLIDES

CLICKER, LASER POINTER, PROJECTOR, SLIDES GREEN: ITEMS IN A SOUVENIR SHOP FIGURINE, KEY RING, MAGNET, POSTCARD

FIGURINE, KEY RING, MAGNET, POSTCARD BLUE: FOLKTALE CHARACTERS CHICKEN LITTLE, JACK, THUMBELINA, TOM THUMB

CHICKEN LITTLE, JACK, THUMBELINA, TOM THUMB PURPLE: WEATHER TERMS BEAUFORT SCALE, DEWPOINT, HEAT INDEX, WIND CHILL