Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 31 (game #873).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #874) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

(See pictures above!)

RAVEN

PINKY

CHIP

JET

INKY

ROCKY

FILE

CLYDE

HARDY

SUE

TELLER

CHARGE

INDICT

ITCHY

PITCH

CHER

NYT Connections today (game #874) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Legal steps

Legal steps GREEN: The darkest color

The darkest color BLUE: One half of a human double act

One half of a human double act PURPLE: One half of an animation double act

Need more clues?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #874) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TAKE TO COURT

GREEN: BLACK

BLUE: SECOND IN A FAMOUS REAL-LIFE DUO

PURPLE: RODENTS WHO ARE FIRST IN A CARTOON DUO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #874) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #874, are…

YELLOW: TAKE TO COURT CHARGE, FILE, INDICT, SUE

CHARGE, FILE, INDICT, SUE GREEN: BLACK INKY, JET, PITCH, RAVEN

INKY, JET, PITCH, RAVEN BLUE: SECOND IN A FAMOUS REAL-LIFE DUO CHER, CLYDE, HARDY, TELLER

CHER, CLYDE, HARDY, TELLER PURPLE: RODENTS WHO ARE FIRST IN A CARTOON DUO CHIP, ITCHY, PINKY, ROCKY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I was very slow on the uptake today and it took me until the final eight tiles to realize that there were two DUO groups.

Before my delayed revelation I'd made several mistakes, mixing up RODENTS WHO ARE FIRST IN A CARTOON DUO and SECOND IN A FAMOUS REAL-LIFE DUO, but the mists cleared after I got the easier yellow and green groups.

This game was riddled with traps: INKY and PINKY are both Pac-Man characters (CLYDE is another), RAVEN could be one half of Euro DJ duo Raven & Kreyn, and although likely obscure to American audiences Mel and SUE are two of the UK’s most-loved TV presenting duos.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 31, game #873)

YELLOW: GOLDILOCKS BEAR, BED, CHAIR, PORRIDGE

BEAR, BED, CHAIR, PORRIDGE GREEN: CINDERELLA MOUSE, PUMPKIN, SLIPPER, WAND

MOUSE, PUMPKIN, SLIPPER, WAND BLUE: POPEYE ANCHOR, CAP, PIPE, SPINACH

ANCHOR, CAP, PIPE, SPINACH PURPLE: MS. PAC-MAN BOW, CHERRIES, GHOST, PELLETS