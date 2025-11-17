Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 17 (game #890).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #891) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STONE

PARASITE

GRAPE

JOKER

ROMA

BERRY

RIOT

NEEDLEPOINT

COMMONPLACE

CLOWN

SWANK

PLUM

MADISON

SUNSPOT

CHERRY

LAUGH

NYT Connections today (game #891) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Always laughing

Always laughing GREEN: Types of a red fruit

Types of a red fruit BLUE: Academy Award women

Academy Award women PURPLE: End of these words are well positioned

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #891) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FUNNY PERSON

GREEN: KINDS OF TOMATOES

BLUE: BEST ACTRESS OSCAR WINNERS

PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "LOCATION"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #891) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #891, are…

YELLOW: FUNNY PERSON CLOWN, JOKER, LAUGH, RIOT

CLOWN, JOKER, LAUGH, RIOT GREEN: KINDS OF TOMATOES CHERRY, GRAPE, PLUM, ROMA

CHERRY, GRAPE, PLUM, ROMA BLUE: BEST ACTRESS OSCAR WINNERS BERRY, MADISON, STONE, SWANK

BERRY, MADISON, STONE, SWANK PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "LOCATION" COMMONPLACE, NEEDLEPOINT, PARASITE, SUNSPOT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

After getting BEST ACTRESS WINNERS pretty easily, I thought that there was another movie-themed group that connected ROMA, JOKER, and PARASITE even though I couldn’t really see the link between them or find a fourth film (I opted for CHERRY, which did turn out to be a film, although not as high-profile as the others).

This dead end over I remembered a past Connections that featured FUNNY PERSON – turns out it was from January and although it only has JOKER in common the memory was enough to trigger me towards getting the yellow group.

With eight tiles left I completely missed the locations at the end of four of the words, but fortunately did see KINDS OF TOMATOES including the proper home for CHERRY.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, November 17, game #890)

YELLOW: "YOU BET" ABSOLUTELY, OF COURSE, OKEY-DOKE, SURE THING

ABSOLUTELY, OF COURSE, OKEY-DOKE, SURE THING GREEN: FORBIDDEN OFF-LIMITS, PROSCRIBED, TABOO, VERBOTEN

OFF-LIMITS, PROSCRIBED, TABOO, VERBOTEN BLUE: BASKETBALL SHOTS ALLEY-OOP, FADEAWAY, FINGER ROLL, SLAM DUNK

ALLEY-OOP, FADEAWAY, FINGER ROLL, SLAM DUNK PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SCRAM!" GO-GETTER, LEAVENING, SCATTERGORIES, SHOO-IN