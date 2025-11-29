Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 29 (game #902).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #903) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COCKATIEL

LEMON

HOOK

SWALLOW

SPARROW

UNREAD

TURKEY

STAND

MISS

BEAR

CAMEROON

SILVER

WHISTLEBLEW

STOMACH

BUST

LUFFY

NYT Connections today (game #903) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Put up with

Put up with GREEN: Dismal failure

Dismal failure BLUE: Skull and crossbones characters

Skull and crossbones characters PURPLE: Sounds colorful

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #903) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TOLERATE

GREEN: FLOP

BLUE: FICTIONAL PIRATES

PURPLE: ENDING IN COLOR HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #903) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #903, are…

YELLOW: TOLERATE BEAR, STAND, STOMACH, SWALLOW

BEAR, STAND, STOMACH, SWALLOW GREEN: FLOP BUST, LEMON, MISS, TURKEY

BUST, LEMON, MISS, TURKEY BLUE: FICTIONAL PIRATES HOOK, LUFFY, SILVER, SPARROW

HOOK, LUFFY, SILVER, SPARROW PURPLE: ENDING IN COLOR HOMOPHONES CAMEROON, COCKATIEL, UNREAD, WHISTLEBLEW

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I've been pretty good at getting purple groups recently, but I was utterly blind to today’s quartet – the oddly past tense WHISTLEBLEW should have tipped me off. Kudos if you saw it.

My first mistake today was the obvious one of thinking we had a collection of birds in COCKATIEL, TURKEY, SPARROW and SWALLOW. Sometimes the obvious is right – sometimes it’s way off.

Next I somehow fluked my way to FICTIONAL PIRATES, although my first attempt included CAMEROON instead of HOOK (I thought they might be different breeds of an animal rather than fellas who wander around with parrots on their shoulders).

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, November 29, game #902)

YELLOW: ABDOMINAL AREA CORE, MIDSECTION, TORSO, TRUNK

CORE, MIDSECTION, TORSO, TRUNK GREEN: REPLACEMENT BACKUP, COVER, RELIEF, SUBSTITUTE

BACKUP, COVER, RELIEF, SUBSTITUTE BLUE: PARK STAPLES BENCH, PIGEON, STATUE, TREE

BENCH, PIGEON, STATUE, TREE PURPLE: BLACKJACK TERMS BUST, HIT, SPLIT, STAND